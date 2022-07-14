Philips HL7703 is Here With 1000W Motor to help Indians Grind Faster

Philips, a multinational conglomerate also known for manufacturing consumer-grade products, has launched a new mixer grinder for the Indian market called ‘Philips HL7703’. This is the latest mixer grinder from the company, and it is geared to help Indians carry on with their fast-paced lives. The Philips HL7703 comes with a 1000W motor.

The company is promising users a grinding experience of just 90 seconds. The grinder will ensure that there are as minimum lumps as possible. Here are the top features of the Philips HL7703.

Philips HL7703 Top Features and Specifications

The Philips HL7703 has a 1000W motor. It comes with Strong Suction Feet for a better grip/hold on the surface or the platform. The company says that it would be a perfect griding experience in 90 seconds without any lumps. Customers are offered multi-utility jars for blending and grinding. The blender jar is made of polycarbonate material, making it very tough to break. Even after grinding the toughest ingredients, such as Haldi, customers will hardly notice any residue. Philips is offering a 2 + 2 years warranty on the product.

“At Philips Domestic Appliances, we understand that consumers are looking for quick and efficient solutions to meet their day-to-day needs, and the new Philips HL7703 mixer grinder, equipped with a heavy-duty 1000W motor, guarantees faster grinding and finer blending in just 90 seconds,” said Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India subcontinent.

There will be a total of three stainless steel jars offered to the customers and one unbreakable polycarbonate jar with a fruit filter. The blade of the grinder is also made with a high-precision understanding of the needs of Indian customers.

Philips HL7703 Price in India

The Philips HL7703 has launched for a price of Rs 9,595. The product is now available in retail outlets across India as well as on the online domestic appliances website of Philips.