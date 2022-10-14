Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Pre-Orders Starts in India: Check Details

At CES 2022 this year, Asus announced the first foldable OLED laptop in the world, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The laptop will shortly be introduced in India by the corporation. The business has begun accepting pre-orders for the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the nation ahead of the device's official debut. Let's have a look at the specification and other details of the device.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications and Features

The 173-inch OLED screen of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels. There are numerous modes and methods to use this device to its maximum potential because of its foldable panel. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2560x1920 pixels. Notably, the screen supports Bluetooth keyboards and can be folded at an angle of 120 degrees.

Users can use half of the 12.5-inch display when it is folded and used as a standard laptop, and the 1920 x 1280 px resolution is maintained. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED's internal hardware consists of an Intel i7-1250U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Windows 11. This chipset comes with 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage with Intel's Iris Xe graphics.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Pre-Booking Offers

Beginning today (October 14, 2022), pre-orders for the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be accepted. The device will formally go on sale in India on November 10. In the country, it is offered for Rs 329,000. Customers who pre-book the folding laptop today, however, will receive a sizable discount of Rs 40,700 (with exchange incentives and up to Rs 5,000 rebate), thus lowering the price to Rs 284,290.

Notably, clients will also get a free 500GB SSD and a Warranty Extension Pack of up to 3 years with Accidental Damage Protection in addition to the standard warranty period, both of which are valued at over Rs 27,000 each.