Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Pre-Orders Starts in India: Check Details

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The 173-inch OLED screen of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels. There are numerous modes and methods to use this device to its maximum potential because of its foldable panel. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2560x1920 pixels.

Highlights

  • Asus announced the first foldable OLED laptop in the world, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED.
  • The 173-inch OLED screen of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels.
  • Beginning today (October 14, 2022), pre-orders for the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be accepted.

Follow Us

Asus

At CES 2022 this year, Asus announced the first foldable OLED laptop in the world, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED. The laptop will shortly be introduced in India by the corporation. The business has begun accepting pre-orders for the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED in the nation ahead of the device's official debut. Let's have a look at the specification and other details of the device.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Specifications and Features

The 173-inch OLED screen of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a resolution of 2560 x 1920 pixels. There are numerous modes and methods to use this device to its maximum potential because of its foldable panel. The display has a peak brightness of 500 nits, a 4:3 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 2560x1920 pixels. Notably, the screen supports Bluetooth keyboards and can be folded at an angle of 120 degrees.

Users can use half of the 12.5-inch display when it is folded and used as a standard laptop, and the 1920 x 1280 px resolution is maintained. The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED's internal hardware consists of an Intel i7-1250U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Windows 11. This chipset comes with 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage with Intel's Iris Xe graphics.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Pre-Booking Offers

Beginning today (October 14, 2022), pre-orders for the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED will be accepted. The device will formally go on sale in India on November 10. In the country, it is offered for Rs 329,000. Customers who pre-book the folding laptop today, however, will receive a sizable discount of Rs 40,700 (with exchange incentives and up to Rs 5,000 rebate), thus lowering the price to Rs 284,290.

Notably, clients will also get a free 500GB SSD and a Warranty Extension Pack of up to 3 years with Accidental Damage Protection in addition to the standard warranty period, both of which are valued at over Rs 27,000 each.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Airtel Xsafe Cameras: Features and Price
Bharti Airtel launched Airtel Xsafe for the Indian market just a few days before the IMC 2022. Airtel Xsafe is a home/office security solution for consumers by Bharti Airtel.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched: Cities, Speed, Devices, Plans and More
Airtel 5G Plus Launched; Now live in 8 cities. No SIM change is needed and existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. All of urban India to be covered in 2023 making this one of the fastest roll-outs.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments