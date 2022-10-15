Jio Trumps Airtel and Vi in Download Speed in September 2022: TRAI MySpeed

Jio delivered 19.1 Mbps; Airtel delivered 14 Mbps; Vodafone Idea delivered 12.7 Mbps, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) delivered 5 Mbps download speed. This is the average download data delivered by the telcos. What's worth noting is that it is completely different from the data that Opensignal publishes.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has retained its top position in delivering the fastest download speed amongst all the telecom operators in the country.
  • TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) publishes a monthly data update showing the kind of speeds that the telecom operators are delivering to their customers.
  • In the upload speed department, BSNL delivered the lowest, which is 4.2 Mbps upload speed.

Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

Reliance Jio has retained its top position in delivering the fastest download speed amongst all the telecom operators in the country. Airtel has jumped one position month over month (MoM) and has come ahead of Vodafone Idea, and has bagged the second position. For several months now, Jio has been in the top position in delivering the fastest download speed, as per TRAI MySpeed data. TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) publishes a monthly data update showing the kind of speeds that the telecom operators are delivering to their customers.

Download Speed by Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL in September 2022

Jio delivered 19.1 Mbps; Airtel delivered 14 Mbps; Vodafone Idea delivered 12.7 Mbps, and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) delivered 5 Mbps download speed. This is the average download speed data delivered by the telcos. What's worth noting is that it is completely different from the data that Opensignal publishes. However, Opensignal's reports are not month based, while TRAI's data refreshes every month. That could be a significant factor in the different data produced by both organisations. Meanwhile, let's take a look at the upload speeds delivered by all the telcos.

Upload Speed by Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL in September 2022

In the upload speed department, BSNL delivered the lowest, which is 4.2 Mbps upload speed. Airtel, Jio and Vi delivered 4.6 Mbps, 6.9 Mbps and 7.3 Mbps upload speeds during the month of September, respectively. Vodafone Idea is usually the best at delivering the top upload speed to consumers. Even the latest Opensignal report suggests that only.

All three private telecom operators still have a long way to go when it comes to delivering true 4G speeds to customers. BSNL is still working out the details to start deploying 4G in the nation using homegrown technology. As per Ookla, India stood at the 117th position in delivering the best download speeds to consumers in August 2022.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

