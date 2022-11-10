KDramas to Watch in November 2022: The Fabulous, Call My Agent and Revenge of Others

The popularity of Kdramas (South Korean Dramas) has recently grown along with Kpop. More intriguing Kdramas are slated for release as the year draws to a conclusion.

Highlights

  • Shin Ye-eun and Lomon appear in the juvenile revenge drama Revenge of Others.
  • Fans of psycho-thrillers should read Reborn Rich.
  • Yoon Park and Choi Soo-young are featured in the narrative.

KDramas

The Kpop world is becoming more popular by the day. Over the past few years, South Korean artists like BTS, BLACKPINK, and others have developed enormous fan bases. Not only regular people but also celebrities have voiced a similarity to Kpop.

On OTT services like Netflix, Discovery+, and others in November, you have must-watch shows like Call My Agent, Revenge of Others, The Fabulous, and others.

The list of Kdramas premiering in November 2022 is as follows:

1. Call My Agent

A French comedy series called Call My Agent! is being translated into Korean. The Kdrama, which stars Lee Seo-jin, Kwak Sun-young, Seo Hyun-woo, and Joo Hyun-young, provides a window into the world of celebrity managers employed by Method Entertainment, an entertainment management organisation.

Release Date: November 7
Created By: Baek Seung-ryong
No. Of Episodes: 12
OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Revenge of Others

Shin Ye-eun and Lomon appear in the juvenile revenge drama Revenge of Others. The narrative describes how a 19-year-old former shooter for a high school team exacts retribution on the bullies who have been harassing other kids. After her twin brother passes away, he embarks on this endeavour.

Release Date: November 9
Created By: Kim Yoo-Jin
No. Of Episodes: 12
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

3. The Fabulous

The Fabulous, starring Chae Soo-bin and Choi Min-ho, depicts the world of the fashion industry. How do the friendships, romances, and relationships of people employed in the cutthroat South Korean fashion industry hold up over time when compared to one another?

Release Date: November 4
Created By: Kim Jung-hyun
No. Of Episodes: 8
OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Somebody

The murder mystery at the centre of the Kim Young-kwang, Kang Hae-rim, Kim Yong-ji, and Kim Soo-yeon starring drama series Somebody is tied to the dating app with the same name. It's fascinating to see how the drama develops as the investigator and the software engineer fall in love.

Release Date: November 18
Created By: Jung Ji-woo
No. Of Episodes: 8
OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Reborn Rich

Fans of psycho-thrillers should read Reborn Rich. Yoon Hyun Woo, the Chebal family's personal secretary, devotes her life to serving them but is ultimately killed by them at the centre of the drama. After being resurrected as the family's youngest son, she exacts retribution. Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been are the show's stars.

Release Date: November 18
Created By: Jeong Dae-yun
No. Of Episodes: 16
Platform: JTBC, Viki

6. Please Send a Fan Letter

Yoon Park and Choi Soo-young are featured in the narrative. Yoon Park's character, Bang Jeong-seok, wishes to grant his ailing daughter's request. He does this by sending a bogus fan letter to her favourite South Korean celebrity, actress Han Kang-hee.

Release Date: November 26
Created By: Jung Sang-hee
No. Of Episodes: 4
Platform: MBC TV

