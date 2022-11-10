Reliance Jio Launches 5G in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well, Jio's 5G network services are reserved for users who are invited by the company itself. Jio's 5G SA (standalone) networks are currently in the beta phase and don't require any additional charge or fee from the customers. Jio is allowing customers to get it for free and experience 5G without any hassles with internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps. 

  • Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator in terms of wireless subscribers and revenue market share, has launched 5G network services in two new cities - Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
  • TelecomTalk reported about users getting Jio Welcome Offer in Bengaluru a couple of days back.
  • Jio has officially confirmed that the network service has been launched in the two new cities, which include Bengaluru or Bangalore.

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator in terms of wireless subscribers and revenue market share, has launched 5G network services in two new cities - Hyderabad and Bengaluru. TelecomTalk reported about users getting Jio Welcome Offer in Bengaluru a couple of days back. Now, Jio has officially confirmed that the network service has been launched in the two new cities, which include Bengaluru or Bangalore. It is worth noting that Airtel has also launched its 5G network in these two cities.

How Can Jio Customers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru Get Jio 5G Invite

In Hyderabad and Bengaluru as well, Jio's 5G network services are reserved for users who are invited by the company itself. Jio's 5G SA (standalone) networks are currently in the beta phase and don't require any additional charge or fee from the customers. Jio is allowing customers to get it for free and experience 5G without any hassles with internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Jio users must recharge with the Rs 239 plan or more to get the invite from the company in the first place. Post that, your phone must be supportive of Jio's 5G; otherwise, it wouldn't work for you.

Jio's mobile 5G network services are available in the following cities now - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, and Varanasi. In Nathdwara, there's 5G-powered Wi-Fi, not a mobile network.

