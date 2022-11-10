Google One VPN Service: Details for Users in India

Google One VPN is currently limited to 22 countries worldwide. India is not among the countries where this feature is available. Countries with access to Google One VPN include Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan, and also includes the UK and the United States.

  Apart from VPN access, the premium plan includes storage for Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.
  • This American tech company introduced VPN functionality to iOS users in February this year.

Google One has started rolling out its virtual private network (VPN) service to desktop users with its new Mac and Windows apps. The VPN feature was originally released on Android in October 2020 in the US. It was only accessible to users who subscribe to a plan of 2TB or higher. The VPN provided by Google One is certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt). The American tech company also launched a VPN for iOS users earlier this year.

Apart from VPN access, the premium plan includes storage for Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos. It also provides access to Gold status in Google Experts, Google Store Rewards (10% cashback), Pro Sessions and Google Play Points. Users can share their VPN and cloud storage with up to 5 members, whether they are using their Android device or their iPhone. Google One 2 TB plan costs Rs 650 per month or Rs 6,500 per year. For more information, please visit the Google One VPN help page.

Additionally, the VPN functionality available on Google One has been certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt). Google One introduced its VPN feature to its Android users for the first time in the US in October 2020. Google uses its VPN to add secure encryption to its traffic online on the phone, regardless of which app or browser a user is using.

