Jio 5G Network Now Live In 398 More Cities

Reliance Jio's 5G network is now available in 3,089 cities across the country. This achievement makes Reliance Jio the first operator in India to offer 5G services to such a vast number of cities. In its recent results presentation, the company shared that its 5G services are live in over 2,300 cities.

Jio 5G Cities

The company has been working on its 5G rollout for some time and has steadily increased the number of cities where the 5G network is available. According to the Reliance Jio website, the 5G network is live in 3,089 cities, with an additional 398 cities added more recently from its recent 2,691 cities. However, it should be noted that only eligible Jio customers can experience the 5G Network and not everyone.

Also Read: Jio’s 5G is Now available in 2,691 Cities

Jio Welcome Offer

Jio's 5G network is set to provide customers with faster internet speeds, lower latency, and a seamless digital experience. Users in the 5G cities will be invited to try the Jio Welcome Offer, which provides unlimited data at speeds of up to 1 Gbps+ at no extra cost.

Jio 5G Compatible Device

To take advantage of the 5G network, Jio users will need a compatible 5G device, and select users will be eligible for unlimited 5G data upon recharging with specific plans. Jio says that millions of users across hundreds of cities are already experiencing its 5G network.

Also Read: Jio Plus Postpaid Plans for Families Launched with 1 Month Free Trial

In addition to the ongoing 5G rollout, Reliance Jio recently launched JioPlus postpaid plans, offering individual and family plans. Furthermore, the telco also launched JioFiber Backup plans considering the IPL cricket season, providing customers with a 10 Mbps unlimited broadband offering along with OTT streaming benefits.