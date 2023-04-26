6 Must-Watch Films Releasing on OTT in the Final Week of April



As we approach the end of April, several exciting films are set to premiere on OTT platforms, offering viewers a diverse range of genres and languages. From historical dramas and romantic comedies to suspenseful thrillers, these six eagerly awaited films are worth adding to your watchlist. So grab a couch, get ready to binge-watch and check them out!

Dasara

Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara follows the story of Dharani, a man who spends his life stealing coal and drinking with his friends against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines in Telangana. However, a tragic incident alters his destiny, leading him to seek revenge using violence. The film stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, and Deekshith Shetty.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: April 27, 2023

Pathu Thala

A popular Tamil neo-noir action thriller, Pathu Thala is a remake of the 2017 Kannada movie Mufti. The film revolves around Guna, an undercover police officer tasked with capturing AGR, a notorious criminal. As Guna navigates the complex political and criminal landscape, he begins to doubt his loyalties. Directed by Obeli N Krishna, Pathu Thala stars Gautham Karthi, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Menon, and Silambarasan TR.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: April 27, 2023

Thuramukham

Thuramukham is a fictional representation of a forgotten era in the history of Kerala, inspired by real and significant events that took place in Mattancherry.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: April 28, 2023

U Turn

Set in Kochi during the 1940s and 1950s, U Turn depicts the struggle of laborers against the infamous Chappa system of labor distribution and the outdated labor guarantee program at the Mattancherry harbor. The film centers on two brothers who find themselves on opposing sides of the conflict. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, this Malayalam historical drama features Nivin Pauly, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and other notable actors.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: April 28, 2023

Ved

A remake of the Telugu hit Majili, Ved stars Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles. Riteish also serves as the film's director. The story follows Satya Jadhav, an aspiring member of the Indian Cricket Team, who falls in love with Nisha. Their tragic love story leads Satya to turn to alcohol. Years later, after seeing Khushi, Nisha's daughter, a married Satya decides to adopt her, beginning a new chapter in his life.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 28, 2023

Peter Pan & Wendy

A live-action adaptation of JM Barrie's classic novel and the 1953 animated feature, Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young woman trying to avoid boarding school, to the magical world of Neverland led by Peter Pan. Directed by David Lowery, the movie stars Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Gabo Anderson, Alexander Molony, and others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: April 28, 2023