Beeline Brings 4G Connectivity Across the Metro Stations in Tashkent

VEON, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announced that Beeline, its digital operator in Uzbekistan, has launched 4G mobile connectivity across the metro service of the capital city, Tashkent.

4G Connectivity across the Metro Service

The new Beeline Uzbekistan coverage will offer 4G mobile connectivity across the metro service for all 31 underground stations on the four lines of the metro service in the capital city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Tashkent metro service enabled 220 million passenger trips in 2022 or an average of about 620,000 riders each day. These statistics give an idea of the 4G coverage that reaches the riders daily while commuting using the Metro service.

Beeline's 4G for All Strategy

The 4G coverage expansion to Tashkent metro is part of Beeline's '4G for all' strategy, which saw 2,300 4G base stations being deployed in 2022. This is a 16% increase in Beeline's 4G population coverage in 2022. With the deployed 4G connectivity, Beeline Uzbekistan customers can now access the full range of services, including Beeline's Entertainment and Financial Services.

Kaan Terzioglu, CEO of Veon Group, says, "While cities like London and New York are still struggling to provide mobile connectivity across their Underground and Subway stations, we are proud to be delivering digital communication and services to the Tashkent metro."

"We are pioneering the digital operator model where we support our customers with connectivity and services for all of the one thousand four hundred and forty minutes that constitute each day. For the people of Tashkent, that now includes the time they spend in transit in the city's metro."

Andrzej Malinowski, CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan, explains, "Our customers can now access messages, call friends and family, listen to music and podcasts, and even watch their favourite TV shows in high resolution at all stations of the Tashkent metro. Through this investment, we are building the technology infrastructure of Uzbekistan and the status of Tashkent as an IT hub for the Central Asian region while also advancing the city and country as a major tourist destination."

Beeline showcased speeds of 45.4 Mbps download and 33.74 Mbps uplink speeds. Veon says, "We're investing in the technological infrastructure of Uzbekistan, putting it on the map as a major IT hub for Central Asia."

Multi-Operator RAN (MORAN)

The Tashkent Metro's Beeline Uzbekistan network was developed utilizing Uztelecom's infrastructure, based on the Multi-Operator RAN (Radio Access Network) active equipment sharing technology known as MORAN.