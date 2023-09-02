Exciting Lineup of Films Available to Stream on OTT Platforms This Saturday

As September arrives, the world of Over-The-Top (OTT) streaming services is buzzing with anticipation as a thrilling slate of family-friendly films prepares to grace our screens in the first week. With August's final week already offering diverse cinematic experiences, the upcoming releases are expected to keep viewers captivated and entertained from the comfort of their homes.




A Cinematic Feast: The Films to Watch Out For

Below is a list of the films that will be available on OTT platforms during the first week of September:

Face Off 6: The Ticket of Destiny

Directed by L. H., this movie features an ensemble cast including Quoc Cuong, Trung Dung, Huy Khanh, Kim Hai, Huynh Thi Diep Bao Ngoc, Tu Tri, Ta Lam, and Quynh Nhu. Six friends strike it rich thanks to a winning lottery ticket, but jealousy erupts and fractures their friendships when the ticket's owner passes away. Some are determined to locate the ticket, while others want to salvage what remains of their bond.

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: August 28, 2023

Choose Love

Starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia, Jordi Webber, and Scott Michael Foster, "Choose Love" was directed by Stuart McDonald. This groundbreaking interactive romantic comedy, set to release on August 31, 2023, allows the audience to influence the story's outcome as they assist Cami (Marano) in making a choice between her current partner Paul, the elusive British rock singer Rex Galier (Jogia), and her former love Jack (Webber).

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: August 31, 2023

Biye Bibhrat

Raja Chanda's Bengali film "Biye Bibhrat" features Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Abir Chatterjee, Lahoma Bhattacharjee, and Sudipa Basu in its cast. Shakya, a renowned singer with a history of failed relationships, agrees to meet a potential bride at his mother's insistence. However, the reappearance of the girl's former lover introduces unexpected hurdles to their journey, leading to an unforeseen twist in their planned courtship.

OTT platform: Zee5
Release date: September 1, 2023

DD Returns

Written and directed by S Prem Anand, "DD Returns" is a Tamil comedy-horror film. Santhanam and Surbhi play the leading roles, with support from Redin Kingsley, Maran, and Pradeep Rawat. Serving as the third installment of the series and a standalone sequel to "Dhilluku Dhuddu 2," the film follows the protagonist and his friends as they hide money in a spooky bungalow. Upon retrieval, they find themselves trapped by a ghost in a terrifying battle for survival.

OTT platform: Zee5
Release date: September 1, 2023

Friday Night Plan

'Friday Night Plan' is a Hindi coming-of-age comedy-drama directed and written by Vatsal Neelakantan. Alongside newcomers Babil Khan, Aadhya Anand, Ninad Kamat, Ria Chaudhary, Aditya Jain, and Medha Rana, the movie also stars Juhi Chawla. The plot revolves around feuding brothers who join forces to sneak into the year's hottest party, aiming to get there before their mother returns from her business trip.

OTT platform: Netflix
Release date: September 1, 2023

Whether you're in the mood for drama, comedy, romance, or horror, the first week of September on OTT platforms has something special in store for you.

