Orange Romania Introduces 5G and eSIM to Prepaid Customers



Orange has introduced its fastest 5G internet speeds and eSIM technology for its Prepaid customers in Romania for the first time. Orange Romania said this move aims to enhance the digital experience for Prepaid customers and provide them with access to the fastest 5G/5G+ network in the country, with speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

Also Read: Orange Romania Expands 5G, 5G Plus Network to Braila









Orange Romania 5G, 5G+ Internet Speeds

On Thursday, Orange announced that its Prepaid customers can now enjoy the benefits of the 5G/5G+ network. Customers with compatible 5G phones can access these speeds in the 37 cities where Orange's 5G/5G+ network is available. This includes improved connection stability in crowded areas, near-instant access to applications and web browsing, and an enhanced experience for activities such as VR content and high-resolution gaming.

Options for 5G, 5G+Access

Orange announced that it offers various options for Prepaid customers to access the 5G/5G+ network based on their chosen plan. For example, the voice and internet option with a EUR 6 prepaid tariff will include access to the 5G network, offering download speeds of up to 500 Mbps.

Meanwhile, the voice options with EUR 8, EUR 12, and EUR 16, along with the internet option of the EUR 12 plan, will provide access to the ultra-fast speeds of the 5G+ network, with speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

Also Read: Telekom Romania Mobile Introduces VoLTE for Prepaid Users

eSIM Technology

In addition to the 5G/5G+ network, Orange has also announced the introduction of eSIM technology for its prepaid customers. eSIM is a technology that eliminates the need for a physical SIM card. Users with compatible devices, such as smartphones, tablets, or smartwatches, can connect to the mobile network by digitally installing a unique profile using an activation code. This technology allows users to have multiple phone numbers on a single device without swapping physical SIM cards.

Durability and Environmentally Friendly

Orange highlighted the advantages of eSIM technology, stating it is integrated into the device's motherboard, making it more durable and resistant to mechanical shocks, dust, and moisture compared to traditional SIM cards. Moreover, Orange Romania emphasized that eSIM is environmentally friendly, as it eliminates the need for plastic SIM cards and reduces pollution associated with SIM card production and delivery.

Also Read: Digi Romania Phases Out 3G, Reuses 2100 MHz Spectrum for 4G, 5G

Orange's introduction of the fastest 5G/5G+ speeds and eSIM technology aims to provide its prepaid customers in Romania with an enhanced and more convenient digital experience.