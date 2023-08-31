Telekom Romania Mobile Introduces VoLTE for Prepaid Users



Telekom Romania Mobile Communications has announced the introduction of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) Service for its pre-paid subscribers. The move follows the successful rollout of the VoLTE service for post-paid customers in August 2022, offering high-definition (HD) voice call quality and near-instant call setup, all at no additional cost.

Requirements for Enhanced Calling

VoLTE, known for its ability to provide HD sound clarity and instant call initiation, is set to revolutionize the way Telekom Romania Mobile prepaid customers communicate.

To avail the benefits of the VoLTE service, Telekom Romania Mobile pre-paid users must have a 4G compatible SIM card, be in the 4G/5G coverage area and use a VoLTE compatible mobile phone, which have the latest version of the manufacturer's software installed.

Clear Indicators of VoLTE Activation

Telekom Romania stated that the indication of the VoLTE service's activation is conveniently located on the phone screen. This instant visual cue allows users to discern whether they are experiencing the benefits of enhanced call quality and faster call connections.

Collaboration with Technology Partner

Telekom Romania stated,"The introduction of VoLTE technology represented an extensive technology development and implementation effort and was carried out in partnership with Samsung. Telekom Romania Mobile aims to improve the experience of its customers by getting involved in such technological projects and initiatives."

With the new VoLTE service now available for pre-paid subscriptions, Telekom Romania Mobile's pre-paid users can enjoy a seamless audio clarity and calling experience.