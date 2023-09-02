BSNL, MTNL Sign MoU to Optimise Operations

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL has been beta-testing its 4G in Punjab for a while now. The state-run telecom company should almost be ready for a commercial rollout of 4G using homegrown technology. BSNL aims to roll out up to 300 4G sites every day, as per the words of telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Highlights

  • BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to optimise operations.
  • While both the government-run entities, they operate differently and in different cities.
  • It is worth noting that BSNL already took over the responsibility of handling the mobile network services of MTNL in Mumbai and Delhi.

Follow Us

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to optimise operations. While both the government-run entities, they operate differently and in different cities. It is worth noting that BSNL already took over the responsibility of handling the mobile network services of MTNL in Mumbai and Delhi. According to an exchange filing from MTNL, the signed MoU is to bring synergy to the operations of both companies.




The government has announced back-to-back relief packages for the state-run telecom companies. The signed MoU will help the companies in boosting the progress with the help of the relief packages. The government has also reserved 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL. The company will be able to use it when it starts rolling out 4G and 5G.

Read More - BSNL Offers 6.5TB Data and OTT Benefits with this Broadband Plan

BSNL has been beta-testing its 4G in Punjab for a while now. The state-run telecom company should almost be ready for a commercial rollout of 4G using homegrown technology. BSNL aims to roll out up to 300 4G sites every day, as per the words of telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This will enable BSNL to roll out 4G to all of the planned 1 lakh sites within 18 months.

Read More - BSNL Year Long Data Voucher You Must Check Out

"The MoU with BSNL will pave the way for synergy of operations between MTNL and BSNL in order to provide pan India telecom services as a public sector enterprise under the government of India," MTNL said.

Earlier, there were talks about merging BSNL and MTNL. But that is an unlikely scenario as MTNL would only add to the burden of BSNL which is already struggling with its finances and customer addition. Thus, it is better for both companies to work hand-in-hand and improve the synergy of their operations instead of merging as a single entity.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

The stock price of Vi risen up only because of rumors of something big and positive happening. It started gaining…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Rupesh :

Accept it or not but these things just shows incapability of whole system in India which isn't even effective to…

India's Telecom Department Gets Stricter About SIM Issue Process

Faraz :

I expect Vodafone to announce something as share price went above Rs.10 that is higher than what government bought equity…

Vi Rs 475 Plan Offers Something No Other Plan Does

Faraz :

What kind of CA did they use.. 100 MHz * 4 (4CA) or 160 + 160 + 80 MHz (3CA)…

Etisalat by e& Achieves Record 10 Gbps Speeds on 6…

Saket :

its pre decided 1st October - bsnl foundation day or India Mobile Congress (IMC, 27 october 2023

BSNL Is Offering Extra 30 Days Validity on This Prepaid…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments