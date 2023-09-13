Ncell Expands 4G Coverage to Remote Districts of Nepal



Ncell Axiata, the first private telecommunications service provider in Nepal, has announced the launch of 4G mobile broadband services in remote districts of Karnali and Sudurpaschim Province. Ncell Axiata said this expansion will provide high-speed internet access to previously underserved areas.

Benefitting Remote Districts

According to Ncell, the 4G service is expected to benefit residents of Gamgadhi, Dunai, Martadi, and Simikot, as well as the district headquarters of Mugu, Dolpa, Humla, and Bajura. These areas now have access to high-speed internet and the opportunities that come with digital connectivity.

Infrastructure Installation

To enable 4G connectivity, Ncell said it has installed four 4G base transceiver stations (BTS) one each in Thuli Bheri Municipality (Dolpa), Chhayanath Rara Municipality (Mugu), Badimalika Municipality (Bajura) and Simikot Rural Municipality (Humla) last month. This infrastructure upgrade replaced the basic mobile service provided through V-SAT technology.

Ncell said, "We are delighted to empower our customers with new technology. It is a milestone because, with this, we have connected all districts of Karnali Province and Sudurpaschim Province, contributing to the Digital Nepal vision of the government and building of digital inclusive communities."

Future Expansion

Ncell plans to further extend its 4G coverage to the Manang district and continues to prioritise the expansion and capacity enhancement of its 4G network. Ncell had previously launched 4G services in the Kathmandu Valley in 2017.

This will allow locals to access a range of digital services, including streaming of high-definition video content, Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) calls, fast downloads and uploads, sharing of large files in real-time and time-sensitive data immediately.

Ncell 4G Infrastructure

Ncell said it has already installed over 4,100 4G BTS sites across the country, and it is actively working to enhance the capacity of its 4G network to increase access to mobile broadband services.

In the fiscal year 2022/23, Ncell installed 338 new sites in different parts of the country and upgraded 4G capacity in numerous towers across 60 districts, said the statement.

This expansion of 4G connectivity in remote areas of Nepal is expected to bring improved communication, access to online services, and economic opportunities to the local population.