Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hogs the Limelight in Athlete Focused Smartwatches

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

One of the key highlights of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its display. It now has support for 3000 nits of brightness, which is actually the brightest display Apple has ever made.

Highlights

  • Apple recently unveiled the Watch Ultra 2 during the Wanderlust launch event on September 12, 2023.
  • Alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, users got to see a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra.
  • While the core offering of the smartwatch is still the same as its previous gen, there are some upgraded features/capabilities due to the all-new S9 SiP that powers it.

Follow Us

apple watch ultra 2 India

Apple recently unveiled the Watch Ultra 2 during the Wanderlust launch event on September 12, 2023. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, users got to see a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. While the core offering of the smartwatch is still the same as its previous gen, there are some upgraded features/capabilities due to the all-new S9 SiP that powers it. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets support for the magical new double tap gesture, something that Apple Watch Series 9 users will also be able to use.




Read More - Apple Watch Series 9: Features and India Pricing

There is support for new features such as Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures. The product comes running on the WatchOS 10, which brings a fresh experience for the users. The Watch Ultra 2 promises the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and 72 hours in low power mode as its previous gen did.

The Double Tap gesture support for the Apple Watches is focused on allowing users to engage with just one hand without touching the display. Just by tapping the index finger and the thumb of their watch hand together twice and in a quick fashion, users will be able to give commands to the Apple Watches. Using the gesture, users can pick up and end calls and even take a photo with the Camera Remote on the Apple Watch.

Read More - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

One of the key highlights of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its display. It now has support for 3000 nits of brightness, which is actually the brightest display Apple has ever made. Also, if you are in a dark room or it is just early morning, the display can even go lower to just one nit of brightness to not put pressure on your eyes. With WatchOS 10, your smartwatch experience with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is surely going to be excellent.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price in India

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India. Whatever band you choose to go with, the cost won't change. Unlike the Apple Watch 9 series, you won't get multiple options here at different pricing. You can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now in India and the deliveries will start from September 22, 2023.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Airtel isn't good in many circles still. As it's based on LTE network, after 5G launch speeds has deteriorated a…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

Mudassar :

Direct Access to 24 x 7 Premium Call Centers: The question is who calls call centers these days. Every info…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

tbh Vi's services have gone from poor quality to very poor now phone goes from 4g to edge doesn't work…

Vodafone Idea Launches Priority Service to Woo Customers

shivraj roy :

India actually has very good fiber and 5g network, it would be interesting to see how they make their plans…

Starlink May Get License to Start Services in India Soon:…

shivraj roy :

where impressive?

Nokia G42, a Super Affordable 5G Phone with Impressive Specs…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments