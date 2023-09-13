Apple Watch Ultra 2 Hogs the Limelight in Athlete Focused Smartwatches

Apple recently unveiled the Watch Ultra 2 during the Wanderlust launch event on September 12, 2023. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 9, users got to see a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra. While the core offering of the smartwatch is still the same as its previous gen, there are some upgraded features/capabilities due to the all-new S9 SiP that powers it. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 gets support for the magical new double tap gesture, something that Apple Watch Series 9 users will also be able to use.









Read More - Apple Watch Series 9: Features and India Pricing

There is support for new features such as Precision Finding for iPhone, and advanced capabilities for water adventures. The product comes running on the WatchOS 10, which brings a fresh experience for the users. The Watch Ultra 2 promises the same 36-hour battery life with regular use and 72 hours in low power mode as its previous gen did.

The Double Tap gesture support for the Apple Watches is focused on allowing users to engage with just one hand without touching the display. Just by tapping the index finger and the thumb of their watch hand together twice and in a quick fashion, users will be able to give commands to the Apple Watches. Using the gesture, users can pick up and end calls and even take a photo with the Camera Remote on the Apple Watch.

Read More - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

One of the key highlights of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is its display. It now has support for 3000 nits of brightness, which is actually the brightest display Apple has ever made. Also, if you are in a dark room or it is just early morning, the display can even go lower to just one nit of brightness to not put pressure on your eyes. With WatchOS 10, your smartwatch experience with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is surely going to be excellent.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Price in India

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900 in India. Whatever band you choose to go with, the cost won't change. Unlike the Apple Watch 9 series, you won't get multiple options here at different pricing. You can order the Apple Watch Ultra 2 now in India and the deliveries will start from September 22, 2023.