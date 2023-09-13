Apple Watch Series 9: Features and India Pricing

Apple Watch Series 9 was launched by Apple during the 'Wanderlust' event on September 12, 2023. The Cupertino tech giant has upgraded the Watch series with powerful new features and a world-class processor. The Apple Watch has already contributed to saving many lives (as shown by Apple during the launch event), and the Watch Series 9 should only add to the safety and better health of the users. Let's take a look at the Watch Series 9 and check out its price and availability.









Read More - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

Apple Watch Series 9 Price in India

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available in India in Aluminium and Stainless Steel options. The Aluminium Watch Series 9 starts at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm size and Rs 44,900 for the 45mm size. If you want the 41mm with cellular support, then you will have to shell out Rs 51,900 and for the 45mm, you will have to pay Rs 54,900. It is available in the following colours - Pink, Midnight, Starlight, Silver and (Product) Red.

The Stainless Steel Watch Series 9 is also available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The 41mm costs Rs 70,900 with a Sport Band and Rs 75,900 with a Milanese Loop. The 45mm will be available for Rs 75,900 with a Sport Band and for the Milanese Loop, you will have to pay Rs 80,900. You can order the new Apple Watch Series 9 starting now and it will start delivering on September 22, 2023.

Read More - Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE Announced for India

Apple Watch Series 9 Specifications/Features in India

The Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a Retina Display with up to 2000 nits of maximum brightness. It is powered by the S9 SiP and supports double-tap gesture to end and pick up calls. There's also a new feature which allows users to track their iPhones with the Apple Watch Series 9 using precision tracking. Then there are all the basic features and support such as temperature sensing, cycle tracking for women, blood oxygen app, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular rhythm notifications, emergency SOS, fall detection and crash detection.

It is also water resistant up to 50 meters and can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. What do you think about the new Apple Watch Series 9?