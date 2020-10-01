BSNL Now Offers 19 PAN India AirFiber Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) currently offers broadband plans to almost every telecom circle in India. The internet service provider also offers customers fibre internet services. There are special AirFiber plans offered by BSNL to its broadband customers which come with high-speed internet and more data. Now the telco is offering 19 AirFiber broadband plans PAN India. All of these plans come with unique data and speed benefits. The customers can get up to 100 Mbps speed with their FUP data. Here we have listed for you all the 19 BSNL PAN India AirFiber broadband plans.

BSNL AirFiber 19 Broadband Plans

The first plan is ‘Bharat AirFiber-150GB_Fi’ and it comes for Rs 500. With this plan, the customers get up to 150GB data per month along with 10 Mbps internet speed. Coming to the second plan, it is ‘Bharat AirFiber-3GB CUL’ and it is priced at Rs 519 per month. This plan offers 8 Mbps speed up to 3GB data every day.

The third plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-250GB-Fi’ and it comes for Rs 600 per month. With this plan, the customers get up to 15 Mbps speed along with 250GB data. The fourth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-4GB CUL’ and it is priced at Rs 629 per month. With this plan, the customers get 4GB daily data with 10 Mbps speed.

Coming to the fifth plan, it is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-5GB CUL’ and is priced at Rs 729 per month. This plan offers 10 Mbps speed up to 5GB daily data. The sixth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-350GB_Fi’ and it is priced at Rs 745 per month. With this plan, the customers get 15 Mbps internet speed up to 350GB data monthly.

Talking about the seventh plan, it is ‘Bharat AirFiber-500G_Fi’ and it is priced at Rs 845 per month. This plan offers 20 Mbps speed up to 500GB monthly FUP data. The eighth plan is ‘Bharat AirFiber-12GB CUL’ and it comes for Rs 899 per month. With this plan, the customers get 12GB daily data with 10 Mbps speed. Coming to the ninth plan, it is called ‘Bharat AirFiber BSNLFi_UL_1000’ and it comes with unlimited data with 8 Mbps. Then the tenth plan is ‘Bharat AirFiber-700GB_Fi’ and it is priced at Rs 1,051 per month and it offers 700GB data with 20 Mbps speed.

The eleventh plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-800GB_Fi’ and it is priced at Rs 1,200 per month and offers 30 Mbps speed with 800GB data. Talking about the twelfth plan, it is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-750GB’ and comes for Rs 1,277 per month. This plan offers customers 100 Mbps internet speed along with 750GB data.

The thirteenth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber 1050GB_Fi’ and it comes for Rs 1,491 and offers 1,050GB monthly data along with 30 Mbps internet speed. The Fourteenth plan is named ‘Bharat AirFiber-25GB CUL’ and it is priced at Rs 1,599 per month. This plan brings customers 25GB data per day with 10 Mbps speed. With the fifteenth plan – ‘Bharat AirFiber-30GB CUL’, priced at Rs 1,849 per month, the customers get 30GB data every day along with 16 Mbps internet speed.

The sixteenth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-1400GB_Fi’ and it comes for Rs 1,991 per month. With this plan, the customers get 1,400GB monthly data with 30 Mbps speed. Talking about the seventeenth plan, it is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-33GB CUL’ and it is priced at Rs 2,349 per month and offers 35GB daily data with 24 Mbps internet speed.

The eighteenth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber 1750GB-Fi’ and it comes for Rs 2,995 per month. With this plan, the customers get up to 30 Mbps internet speed with 1,750GB monthly FUP data. The nineteenth plan is called ‘Bharat AirFiber-22GB CUL’ and it is priced at Rs 1,299 per month. This plan offers 10 Mbps speed up to 22GB data every day.