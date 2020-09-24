Instagram Now Enables Users to Create Reels up to 30 Seconds

Instagram on Wednesday said that it is rolling out a new update that enables users to create a reel up to 30 seconds in length. Instagram in early August unveiled Instagram Reels that lets users to “create and discover short, entertaining videos” on its platform. The company prior to the update had restricted the users to record and edit clips up to 15 seconds in length. It has to be noted that TikTok, the key rival to Instagram Reels, lets users create videos up to 60 seconds in length.

Instagram Rolls Out Multiple Updates to Reels

Instagram on Twitter said that the users post the update can extend the timer to 10 seconds when recording a video. The company prior to the update had restricted the timer to three seconds, a limit also applicable on TikTok.

Crucially, the Reels update is also said to include the ability to trim and delete any clip. The company said the update is intended to make it “easier and more fun” for users to make Reels.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said in a tweet that the company will keep on “listening to feedback and updating the experience” of the Instagram Reels platform.

“You’ve been asking for more options to create and edit reels and we hope this give you more ways to have fun with them,” Mosseri said in a tweet.

Instagram Testing Different Home Screen Versions

The company in early September said that it is “testing” different versions of the home screen with one step access to Reels and Shop tabs on its app. Instagram said that the updates to the home screen layout reflect “how people are using the app.”

“These changes reflect shifts we’re seeing from people, both in how they use the product but also how they push culture forward on Instagram: rise of creators, explosion of video, acceleration of online shopping,” Mosseri said in a tweet in early September. “We want to adapt to these shifts while keeping things simple.”