Vodafone Idea, now rebranded as Vi is offering its customers 1GB of free 4G data. Vi is looking to expand its business in India very rapidly and change its image so that it can be profitable soon. The telco has a debt of Rs 54,754 crore in the form of AGR dues which it needs to pay back in the next 10 years. In a bid to be profitable again, the telco is doing everything it can to regain its lost and inactive customers. There are many customers who are not actively using Vi SIM cards for making calls or using data but still have them on their devices. Vi looking to capitalise on those customers by offering them free data.

1GB Free 4G Data for Vi Customers

In a promotional offer, Vi is giving its existing customer base free 1GB 4G data. This 1GB 4G data will carry a validity of 7 days only. So if it is not used within that time frame, the benefit will expire. This move by Vi clearly shows that the telco is really putting in efforts to convert its inactive customers into active ones.

Vi is also offering new benefits with its prepaid plans to the customers. Vi is the only telco apart from Bharti Airtel which is offering customers the subscription of ZEE5 Premium. Even with Airtel, the OTT benefit is limited to only 1 plan. But with Vi, this OTT benefit is provided to the customers with 5 prepaid plans.

Not only that, but Vi is also offering interesting benefits with its plans. Every prepaid or postpaid plan of Vi is now coming with the benefit of MPL cash and discount on Zomato. These offers can put Vi in the spotlight for some time but the telco needs to work on its customer service and improve its overall 4G network so that the customers can stay loyal to the telco in the long-term.

For the unaware, Vi has also removed the ‘Priority 4G Network’ offering from its postpaid plans so that there is no tussle left between Trai and the telco.

Inputs: Srikapardhi Kala