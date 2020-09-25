Airtel Might Not Revamp its Postpaid Plans to Match Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio very recently launched its new postpaid plans. Up until now Jio only offered its customers only one postpaid plan of Rs 199 which came with 25GB data and truly unlimited voice calling with 100 SMS/day. Post using the 25GB data, the customers had to pay Rs 20 per gigabyte of data they consumed. Compared to other telcos, this single postpaid plan didn’t make a good impression in the mind of the customers. But it was long overdue and it finally happened, Reliance Jio has launched ‘JioPostpaid Plus’ with a total of four new postpaid plans. But how do these postpaid plans of Jio fare against the plans offered by its rival Airtel? Read ahead to find out.

Airtel Postpaid Plans Offer Plenty Benefits, No Need to be Revamped

Airtel offers its customers postpaid plans with some really good benefits. The telco arguably provides some of the best postpaid plans to the users in the country. That is why it seems very unlikely that Airtel will be too much threatened by what Jio is providing to its customers in the same domain. Airtel’s postpaid plans start at Rs 499 with 75GB data benefit and they go all the way up to Rs 1,599 offering 500GB data per month.

Airtel has been in the postpaid service space for a long time now and it exactly knows what its customers want. Postpaid users are generally more loyal to the telcos than the prepaid ones. That is why there is a very less chance that Airtel is going to revamp its postpaid plans with better benefits to try to compete with Jio.

Bharti Airtel has been very excellent with its postpaid services until now and it depends on both postpaid and prepaid customers to earn its revenue on a large part. But it is not the same case with Reliance Jio. Jio depends on its prepaid customers for the majority of its revenue. Bharti Airtel has over 15 million postpaid customers and the growth of the telco’s postpaid service has been constant even when Jio offered a cheaper Rs 199 postpaid plan.

The thing to understand is that even though postpaid offerings is a good thing for Jio, it is not necessarily a threat to Airtel. This is because postpaid plans make a big difference when it comes to retaining the customers but they do not play the role of a key differentiator in adding new customers.

As for OTT subscriptions, it is also highly unlikely that a majority of customers will only look at the OTT subscriptions that are offered and will switch from Airtel to Jio for postpaid service. Like it is mentioned above, postpaid users are more loyal to the telcos than the prepaid users. So Airtel shouldn’t be threatened of Jio’s postpaid plans and is unlikely to revamp the plans.