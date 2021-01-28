OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 10.3.8 Update Out Now, Details

One of the best things about being a OnePlus user is that you won’t have to worry much about regular updates. While the Chinese tech giant has been slow at rolling out updates for its older devices on certain occasions, it has more than covered up for it on any opportunity it got. Now, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update. It is the latest over-the-air (OTA) update announced by OnePlus for the OnePlus 6 series devices. The update comes with the latest Android Security patch and more. Read ahead to find out about all the details of OxygenOS 10.3.8.

OxygenOS 10.3.8 Details, Features, Changelog

OnePlus has shared about the OxygenOS 10.3.8 update for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T devices on one of its forum posts. The OnePlus 6 users will get three major things with this update. First is an update GSM package to 2020.09. Second is the Android Security Patch of January 2021. Then lastly, the third major update is the Red Cable Club membership being updated to 1.2.0.2.

There are other things included on the update package as well. The devices get minor system adjustments to improve overall performance. Then, users will notice a OnePlus Store application installed on their devices.

It is not a mandatory application to keep. If you want to delete it, you can do so and reinstall it from the Google Play Store whenever you wish. For the unaware, OnePlus Store app allows users to purchase all the old and new OnePlus products from one place. There are even vouchers inside the application which users can apply to their purchases for getting discounts.

OnePlus has confirmed that it is an OTA update that will be rolled out in a staged manner. This means that some users will get it earlier than others. So if you haven’t received the update yet, you don’t have to worry, it is on the way. To check for the update manually, you can also go to Settings > System > System Updates. If there is an update, it will reflect here.

OnePlus has confirmed that both the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will receive OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11. The device was launched back in 2018, and the Android 11 update should be the last series of major updates for the device. Along with OnePlus 6 series, OnePlus 7 series is also set to receive the Android 11 update in the future. It is unlikely that OnePlus will roll out Android 11 update for the OnePlus 5 series now.