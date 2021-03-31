Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Launched With Snapdragon 865 SoC Under Rs 50,000

Samsung today introduced the affordable 5G flagship device in India, namely the Galaxy S20 FE 5G. To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE 4G edition had already launched in India last year for a price of Rs 49,999.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by a Qualcomm octa-core chipset that will be refreshing for the Indians to see as the company focuses on delivering Exynos chipsets powered smartphones in the Indian market.

As expected, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has launched below the Rs 50,000 price point in India. Let’s take a complete look at the specifications and price of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It carries the IP68 certification meaning it is dust and water-resistant.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card).

There is a triple camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor for selfies.

It packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast-charging and Wireless Charging 2.0. The device has an in-display fingerprint sensor for additional security.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Price

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has launched in a single variant with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 47,999 and can be purchased through the official website of Samsung right away.

The device is available in three colours – Cloud Navy, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Mint.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G edition sells for a price of Rs 44,999, only Rs 3,000 lesser than the 5G variant.