Samsung TV Plus, a Free Streaming Service Announced for India

Samsung has finally brought the ‘Samsung TV Plus’ for Indian users. It is a free streaming platform from Samsung that avails users content from different genres on the go.

The best thing is that it works like a paid streaming platform since there are no ads and plenty of premium and entertaining content. All that the users have to do is purchase a Samsung TV.

Do note that Samsung TV Plus is only available for Samsung TV owners in India. All the Samsung TVs that have launched in India post-2017 will be able to run Samsung TV Plus.

Samsung TV Plus Requires No Additional Device

You don’t need to connect a Set-Top Box or a Smart TV Stick to run Samsung TV Plus. It is already present inside your TV. All that you will need is a good internet connection.

You can stream content from different genres, including lifestyle, news, gaming, technology, sports, science, music, movies, and more, using the TV Plus platform from Samsung.

Further, Samsung plans to extend the services of TV Plus to Samsung smartphones in April 2021. Users will be able to download the TV Plus application from both the Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store.

The Samsung TV Plus will help users consume content on the go when all they can rely for entertainment is over-the-top (OTT) content given the pandemic’s effects. Samsung is planning to add more local partners for increasing the portfolio of channels and services on its free OTT service TV Plus.

With India’s addition, Samsung has now availed the TV Plus platform in 14 countries, including Germany, UK, Austria, the US, Canada, France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, Korea, Spain, and Switzerland.

There are more than 800 channels users can consume content from using the Samsung TV Plus service. All that they need to do is turn on their Samsung TVs with an internet connection and start streaming.