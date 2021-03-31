Bharti Airtel Gets CERT-IN Empanelment to Keep Cyber Crime at Bay

Bharti Airtel has received the CERT-IN empanelment which will help it in keeping cybercrimes at bay

By March 31st, 2021 AT 12:17 PM
  • Bharti Airtel
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    bharti-airtel-gets-cert-in-empanelment

    Bharti Airtel has received the CERT-IN empanelment, which will help it keep cybercrimes at bay. The telco has become one of the select companies to be able to leverage the CERT-IN platform in India.

    For the unaware, CERT-IN stands for Computer Emergency Response Team. CERT-IN is India’s National Incident Response Center for any cyber incident that takes place across the country.

    Airtel can now effectively provide even more secure digital solutions to its clients. The telco will be able to offer cybersecurity solutions to its corporate clients, state and union governments in addition to public sector entities.

    Airtel Grows Security Portfolio With CERT-IN Empanelment

    Bharti Airtel has enhanced its security portfolio following the CERT-IN empanelment. The telco offers its existing clients end-to-end encrypted services to keep their data secure with the help of Airtel Secure.

    Airtel Secure leverages the company’s robust network with cutting-edge security solutions developed and delivered with the help of global partnerships.

    Bharti Airtel has further set up a state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre, which is considered as one of the best in the country because of its access to machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for tracking and removing potential cyber threats.

    The telco offers its clients email protection, DDOS protection, endpoint protection, and more with the help of Airtel Secure by forming partnerships with Forcepoint, VMWare, Radware, and Cisco.

    Do note that the telco serves over a million enterprises which include businesses of different sizes and types. With the CERT-IN empanelment, the telco has now reached another milestone in its journey to gain peoples confidence in providing the best services when it comes to security.

    According to the Director and CEO of Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, cybersecurity and data protection are among Airtel’s top priorities when it comes to delivering services in today’s digitally connected world.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung TV Plus, a Free Streaming Service Announced for India

    Samsung has finally brought the ‘Samsung TV Plus’ for Indian users. It is a free streaming platform from Samsung that...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Gets CERT-IN Empanelment to Keep Cyber Crime at Bay

    Bharti Airtel has received the CERT-IN empanelment, which will help it keep cybercrimes at bay. The telco has become one...

    module-4-img

    How to Download Videos from YouTube on Jio Phone

    YouTube is one of the beloved apps for watching videos online for informative and entertainment purposes. YouTube caters to all...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco X3 Pro Launched in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, Price and Specifications

    module-4-img

    Mi Band 6 Vs Mi Band 5: Specifications, Price and More

    module-4-img

    How to Stop Incoming Calls Without Flight Mode

    module-4-img

    How to Track Current Location Using Smart Phone Number