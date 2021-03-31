Bharti Airtel Gets CERT-IN Empanelment to Keep Cyber Crime at Bay

Bharti Airtel has received the CERT-IN empanelment, which will help it keep cybercrimes at bay. The telco has become one of the select companies to be able to leverage the CERT-IN platform in India.

For the unaware, CERT-IN stands for Computer Emergency Response Team. CERT-IN is India’s National Incident Response Center for any cyber incident that takes place across the country.

Airtel can now effectively provide even more secure digital solutions to its clients. The telco will be able to offer cybersecurity solutions to its corporate clients, state and union governments in addition to public sector entities.

Airtel Grows Security Portfolio With CERT-IN Empanelment

Bharti Airtel has enhanced its security portfolio following the CERT-IN empanelment. The telco offers its existing clients end-to-end encrypted services to keep their data secure with the help of Airtel Secure.

Airtel Secure leverages the company’s robust network with cutting-edge security solutions developed and delivered with the help of global partnerships.

Bharti Airtel has further set up a state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre, which is considered as one of the best in the country because of its access to machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) tools for tracking and removing potential cyber threats.

The telco offers its clients email protection, DDOS protection, endpoint protection, and more with the help of Airtel Secure by forming partnerships with Forcepoint, VMWare, Radware, and Cisco.

Do note that the telco serves over a million enterprises which include businesses of different sizes and types. With the CERT-IN empanelment, the telco has now reached another milestone in its journey to gain peoples confidence in providing the best services when it comes to security.

According to the Director and CEO of Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara, cybersecurity and data protection are among Airtel’s top priorities when it comes to delivering services in today’s digitally connected world.