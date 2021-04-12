Indian Telecom Industry Understand the Future of IoT

The shift in technology and how people look at connectivity will change when 5G is introduced on a wide scale in India. The country’s private operators understand this and are gearing up their portfolio of services to be able to tap into the new revenue streams that arise with the launch of commercial 5G.

One of the key things that 5G will boost is the role of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in addition to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). 5G networks will offer connectivity with high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, which will help in establishing faster connections in real-time between two devices.

This stands to benefit the IoT devices since they will be able to communicate much better and accurate. The role of smart cars, robot assistants, and more such devices will grow rapidly with the power of 5G. Looking at the future, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have announced their IoT services to gain share in the untapped market before anyone else does.

Airtel and Vi Looking to Dominate IoT Services Market of India

Both Airtel and Vi last week announced their IoT services. Both the companies said that they are looking to help businesses take their operations digital seamlessly.

Upon the announcement, Vi said that it is the largest IoT player in India. Vi is looking to provide businesses with tailored and customised IoT solutions to help them provide their customers with an excellent experience.

Bharti Airtel said that it is leveraging its 5G ready network for providing IoT services to the people of India. The telco said that it could manage and provide services to a billion connected devices without any interruptions.

Jio is not far behind Airtel and Vi, though. The Mukesh Ambani led telco has already developed a comprehensive IoT solution and is currently in talks with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to launch the IoT services in India.