OneWeb, Bharti Owned Company Signs MoU With Kazakhstan

OneWeb has just announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the subsidiaries of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, National Satellite Operator Republican Centre of Space Communications JSC, and more.

For the unaware, OneWeb is a satellite broadband company owned by the Bharti group and the UK government. The company aims to provide internet connectivity in central Asian countries. The MoU’s signing takes the partnership of OneWeb and the Kazakhstan government formed in 2020 a step further.

The partnership between both parties is to digitise the economy of Kazakhstan and help it become a pioneer in providing the latest satellite communications technologies. OneWeb would leverage its connectivity platform to provide low-latency and high-throughput internet network to the users in Kazakhstan. It would help the country’s rural areas get good internet connectivity where people can’t access the internet because of no fiberisation in the locality.

OneWeb Kazakhstan Subsidiary Registered and Official Now

OneWeb has received the official certificate of incorporation for OneWeb Kazakhstan Ltd, which is registered in the Astana International Financial Centre. This subsidiary company of OneWeb will focus on providing internet to most of the countries in Central Asia.

According to the release from OneWeb, the company might further partner with local telecom operators and other sectors to facilitate better connectivity as per the varied demands and needs of different clients and companies.

OneWeb’s plans for the country include rolling out services in the month of June 2021, with the help of its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and user terminals providing low-latency, high speed, and seamless broadband connectivity.

This would be a major boost for OneWeb, which didn’t see a future for itself a year back before the Bharti Enterprises bid for it. The company was ready to shut down its operations and go bankrupt, but thanks to the Bharti group and the UK government, it is now in direct competition with Elon Musk’s SpaceX backed Starlink.

Both Starlink and OneWeb aim to provide satellite internet connectivity with the help of their low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites. OneWeb is also expected to soon start providing services within Indian boundaries as well.