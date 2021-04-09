6G Network Might Go Commercial by 2030 Believes South Korea

LG has recently confirmed the shut down of its mobile phone business globally as the company has its priorities. Now in the latest development, it has been reported that the South Korean tech giant has recently joined hands with the U.S based firm Keysight Technologies and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology (KAIST), aiming to focus on 6G technologies research. The three partners essentially inked an agreement that states that they will cooperate in developing technologies related to terahertz frequencies.

LG to Start Researching for 6G Technologies.

Just to let you know, terahertz frequency is a vital frequency band for 6G communication, and it’s still yet to be standardized. The research will be all around the band and 6G technologies. As per a rcrwireless report, the tech giant is planning to complete the entire research by 2024. LG suggested that the 6G technologies will be faster and reliable than the 5G network, which is an obvious of coure. It will come with a higher data speed with a low latency rate. The company is expecting to commercialize 6G in 2029. Last year, the company had shown its interest in studying 6G technologies and signed a contract with the Korean Research Institute of Standards and Science for 6G study.

In 2019, LG, in collaboration with KAIST, constructed a 6G research center for future research and development. It seems that the centers are soon going to be more active than earlier. Keysight Technologies will be the sole supplier of equipment to LG and KAIST’s 6G research center. Further, the report also suggests that Korea’s government is expected to invest KRW 200 billion (approx USD 179.2 million) to secure basic 6G technology. The government will make this investment between 2021 and 2026.

The government is aiming to use the next-generation technologies in the following pilot projects:

Digital healthcare

Self-driving cars

Smart cities

Smart factories

The South Korean government expects to make the 6G services commercial for Korea between 2028 and 2030. The government aims to start the pilot projects in 2026 once the 6G mobile services become standardized.

Meanwhile, Japan is gearing up to invest YEN 30 billion for supporting research and development of 6G technologies in the upcoming year. China has also confirmed that the 6G research activities are soon going to start in the county.