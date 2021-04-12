Xiaomi Mi ‘X’ Series India Launch Confirmed for April 23

A few days back, Xiaomi announced that it will be launching the ‘Mi 11 Ultra’ in India on April 23, 2021. But a few hours back, Manu Kumar Jain, Global VP and MD for Xiaomi India tweeted that the company will launch not just one but several devices on the said date.

Initially, we expected the whole lineup of Mi 11 devices to be plainly launched in India. But according to a recent release from the company, that might not be the case. Xiaomi said that it is launching a new ‘X’ series of smartphones in India on April 23, 2021.

The Mi 11X has already launched for the international market as Poco F3, the rebranded version of Redmi K40. The Redmi K40 has two variants, the vanilla variant and the ‘Pro’ variant. Xiaomi might go the same path for India and launch Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro.

According to the tweet from Xiaomi, the new ‘X’ series will bring flagship smartphones to the Indian market. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Mi 11X launched in the international market.

Mi 11X Specifications (Rebadged Redmi K40)

The Redmi K40, which is expected to be the Mi 11X coming to India, has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits maximum brightness, and HDR10+. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear of the device where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP tele-macro sensor. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout on the screen housing a 20MP sensor.

The device packs a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.