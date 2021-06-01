Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Launch Slated for June 7 in India

Infinix has been on the prowl over the last couple of months, with the company recently informing its fans and users about its plans to launch the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in the Indian market. Both of the devices had been launch globally a couple of days ago. Now, it has been confirmed that both devices will be launching in India.

The company revealed that it would be launching the Note 10 series in India on June 7. As per the report which hinted at a global launch, the company will position both devices under the Rs 20,000 segment. For those of you unaware, the Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro make use of an FHD+ display and are powered by a MediaTek processor.

Both devices come with a 5000mAh battery capacity with support for proprietary fast charging technology. If we look at the teaser released by Infinix, both handsets will be available in India via the E-commerce platform Flipkart.

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Note 10 makes use of a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The handset offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also runs the Android 11 out of the box.

In terms of the optics, the device features a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera could with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 16MP snapper. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The Pro model on the other hand offers a 6.95-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For performance, the device relies on the G95 SoC. The Note 10 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Optics wise, the Note 10 Pro has a quad-camera setup, with a 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP B&W lens. Like the Note 10, it makes use of a 5000 mAh battery, but it has a 33W fast charging.

Infinix is offering the Note 10 in Black, Emerald Green and Purple colour options whilst the Infinix Note 10 Pro is available in Black, Nordic Secret and Purple colour options. The pricing of the Note 10 is approximately $199 or Rs. 14,600, with the Infinix Note 10 Pro priced at $259 or Rs. 19,000.