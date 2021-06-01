Ericsson Announces Private 5G Solutions for Enterprises

Ericsson, Swedish multinational telecom equipment and solutions maker has launched Ericsson Private 5G. Ericsson Private 5G is a next-generation private cellular 4G and 5G network. It offers secure and simple 4G LTE and 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity to various sectors.

Moreover, it is capable of optimising and simplifying business operations by keeping sensitive data on-premise, providing zero-downtime upgrades, and giving high performance through Service-Level Agreements (SLAs).

Thomas Noren, Head of Dedicated Networks, Business Area Technologies and New Businesses, Ericsson, said that Ericsson Private 5G is the best of Ericsson’s current portfolios of solutions. By using Ericsson Private 5G, Ericsson will provide businesses with the requisite tool to improve productivity while giving a better working environment to employees. He also said Ericsson Private 5G would give operators a better way to serve business customers and leverage their assets.

Now, the question is why we think Ericsson Private 5G is an all-in-one solution to an enterprise’s needs? Let us delve into some answers.

Ericsson Private 5G can be deployed across various sectors.

With the Ericsson Private 5G, Ericsson is going to offer secure and simple 4G LTE and 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity to industries such as manufacturing, mining, and processing. We already know that Ericsson has got a reputation in the deployment of 4G and 5G private networks with customers worldwide, making it capable of deploying the Ericsson private 5G network across various sectors easily.

It can be easily installed within hours

To start with, Ericsson Private 5G can be installed within hours. But, the core feature of Ericsson Private 5G is flexibility. In addition to easy installation, Ericsson Private 5G can be scaled to support larger coverage areas, more devices, and higher capacity when needed. In short, it is capable of meeting future challenges. Furthermore, it supports a range of deployment sizes, depending on the requirements.

Provides a wide variety of use cases

Ericsson Private 5G provides a wide variety of use cases for both indoor and outdoor environments as it is based upon Ericsson’s 4G/5G radio and dual-mode core technology. Consequently, companies can improve productivity by giving their customers more value and providing better working environments for employees.