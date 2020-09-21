Existing Tata Sky Users Can Upgrade to Binge+ Set-Top Box at Rs 2,499

    A few days ago, we reported the price slash on Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box. However, that was for the new connections. Tata Sky, today officially announced a price drop on the same Binge+ product for existing and Multi TV users. Tata Sky existing subscribers can upgrade to the Binge+ Android TV STB for Rs 2,499, whereas the price for new connections is Rs 2,999. In addition, Tata Sky’s Multi TV users can also choose the Binge+ STB at the same Rs 2,499 price which is a good thing. With these new prices, the Tata Sky Binge+ takes on the Airtel Xstream Box which is also available for Rs 2,249 for the existing and Airtel Thanks users.

    Tata Sky Slashes Prices of Binge+ for New, Existing and Secondary Connection Users

    As everyone might be aware of, the Tata Sky Binge+ brings Satellite TV and OTT content together. As noted, Tata Sky confirmed the Binge+ STB would be available at a ‘competitive price’ of Rs 2,999 for new connections, Rs 2,499 for existing subscribers opting for an upgrade or a secondary Multi TV connection. For the unaware, the Binge+ STB for new users was available at Rs 3,999, while the same for existing and Multi TV users was Rs 2,999. So a flat Rs 1,000 drop for new connection users and Rs 500 for both existing and Multi TV users.

    Tata Sky continues to offer six months access to Tata Sky Binge which brings premium content from eight OTT apps at no extra cost. Tata Sky Binge brings free access to content from Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, VOOT Select, VOOT Kids, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now and ShemarooMe. Additionally, three months of Amazon Prime subscription is also provided at no extra cost after which it will cost Rs 129 per month.

    Speaking on this offer, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “Content consumption is witnessing trends where people want to consume linear TV as well as OTT content on one integrated platform. Tata Sky Binge+ is powered by Android TV, supports Google Assistant-based voice search, offers Google Play Store access, and offers 6-months subscription to some of the most-viewed premium OTT apps at no extra cost, making it an ideal destination for content viewing. We’ve seen a positive uptake in subscriptions in the past few months. With the festive season around the corner, we have decided to further delight the customer by offering the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart Set-Top Box connection and apps bundle at a really exciting price point.”

    Tata Sky also confirmed the new pricing went official on September 18 across all channels of purchase for new and existing subscribers.

