Realme Narzo 20 Pro Becomes Cheapest Phone in India With 65W Fast Charging Support at Rs 14,999

Realme Narzo 20 Pro just went official in the Indian market alongside Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A smartphones. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is officially the cheapest phone in India with the 65W fast charging technology. We first saw Realme using the same fast-charging tech in the Realme 7 Pro, but the Narzo 20 Pro undercuts the latter by a considerable margin. The Narzo 20 Pro is just another Realme phone with a 90Hz display, 48MP quad-camera setup and a 4500mAh battery. Besides the fast charging support, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a variant of Realme 7 with a downgraded camera setup as well. The prices of the Narzo 20 Pro start at Rs 14,999 in India.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: Specifications and Features

Majority of the Narzo 20 Pro specifications are identical to the Realme 7 that was launched earlier this month at the same starting price of Rs 14,999. The phone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Realme confirmed the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology.

At the heart of Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone comes in two configurations- 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB. Users can also expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI out of the box.

Cameras on the smartphone include a primary 48MP lens, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro sensors and a 2MP B&W sensor is also present. To the front, we get a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. Similar to the Realme 7, the Narzo 20 Pro also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It measures 162.3×75.4×9.4mm and weighs 191 grams.

The USP of the Narzo 20 Pro is the 65W fast charging tech. Yes, Realme says the 65W charger bundled inside the retail box can charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 34 minutes. We saw the tech being used in the Realme 7 Pro and Oppo Reno 4 Pro earlier. And yes, there’s a USB Type-C port on the smartphone.

Realme says the Narzo 20 Pro can be picked up in two colour options- White Knight and Black Ninja. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas the 8GB+128GB model can be picked up for Rs 16,999. The first sale of the Narzo 20 Pro is scheduled for September 25, at 12 PM, via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores.