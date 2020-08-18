One Airtel Plan Now Available Over 15 Cities Across India

Bharti Airtel has expanded its One Airtel plans to over 15 cities across India. The One Airtel plan enables users to combine up to four services including mobile and Direct-to-Home (DTH) into one plan and under one bill. While the operator had initially launched the One Airtel plans in metro cities including Chennai and Bengaluru, Airtel in its dedicated portal for the One Airtel plans now highlights cities over 15 cities. Airtel offers four major One Airtel plans with the base tier carrying a price tag of Rs 899 while the top tier carries a price tag of Rs 1999.

One Airtel Expands to Over 15 Cities Across India

The dedicated portal for One Airtel packs highlights that the plan is available in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurugram, Chennai, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Ghaziabad, Indore, Mohali and Panchkula.

In the fourth quarter earnings call for the period ended March 31, 2020, Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel said that the company will scale up One Airtel plans in 2020.

“The moment we bundle these services together again what we see is a significant reduction in churn and we see a much higher increase in ARPU for the consolidated account which is really a measure of lifetime value,” Vittal said.

Vittal highlighted that the one billing layout for most telecom operators “typically takes between three and five years” but that the Airtel team “developed this in six to eight months internally through APIs.”

“So, if you take those insights the real question is through building a strong platform and building a whole string of partnerships what you can now see is actually greater stickiness, greater lock in of customers, lower churn for the telco, higher ARPU which is through new streams of revenue and therefore consequently greater value and remember these partnerships come at a very, very low capex,” Vittal said.

Further, Vittal said that Airtel uses algorithms to recommend “right” plans for its users to combine multiple services into one plan.

“They are really technology resource, ready to resource, it is people cost more than anything else and once you got your digital assets of scale then to be able to actually convert customers to get on to one or another service is much easier provided you understand who to offer what tool and this is where the data platform comes in which allows us to actually recommend the right thing for a customer based on a lot of algorithms and lot of data science which goes behind it,” Vittal said.

One Airtel Combines Four Services into One Bill

The base tier One Airtel plan enables users to combine two postpaid mobile connections and DTH services into one bill for Rs 899. The One Airtel 1349 plan enables users to combine four postpaid mobile connections and DTH services into one pack. The operator enables users opting for One Airtel 899 plan and One Airtel 1349 plan to select Rs 350 worth of TV channels under DTH services. Airtel offers 75GB data and unlimited calls with the One Airtel 899 plan while the data benefits are bumped up to 150GB for the One Airtel 1349 plan.

The One Airtel 1499 plan enables users to combine two postpaid mobile connections along with fiber and landline connections into one bill. While the postpaid mobile services on the One Airtel 1499 plan are similar to One Airtel 899 plan, the fiber services offer users 300GB data and up to 200 Mbps speed.

The One Airtel 1999 plan combines three postpaid connections with 75GB data and unlimited calling facility along with DTH, fiber and landline services. Airtel enables users opting for the One Airtel 1999 plan to select Rs 424 worth of TV channels while the fiber and landline services are identical to the One Airtel 1499 plan.

It has also emerged that Airtel users who want to add more connections under postpaid services on the One Airtel plan will be charged Rs 250 per month for each additional connection. Similarly, the users opting for unlimited data pack under the fiber services of One Airtel plan will be charged Rs 299 per month.