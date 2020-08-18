These Samsung Smartphones Will Be Eligible for 3 Major Android Updates

By August 18th, 2020 AT 1:18 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    One thing that every smartphone user looks forward to is the next update. iPhone users get to enjoy a ton of major iOS updates on the same iPhone for years but it is not the same with Android users. Android users usually get a maximum of 2 years of Android update support from the company. Samsung is about to change that for its users. In terms of thinking, how to provide more value to the customers, Samsung has figured out a good way by extending the number of years to provide major updates to its smartphones. In the launch event of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the tech giant hinted that its smartphones will now get 3 major updates instead of two. Samsung has confirmed this further through its blogpost.

    Samsung Galaxy Smartphones and Tablets Both to Get Updates

    The three major Android updates in a lifetime benefit will not be limited to the Galaxy smartphones only, but it will also be provided to the Galaxy Tabs. For the smartphones, the Galaxy ’S’ series, ‘Note’ series, ‘A’ devices, and ‘Fold’ models will get the update. For the Galaxy Tab, only the ‘S6’ and ‘S7’ series will get the benefit.

    Let’s take a look at every device that is confirmed for now which will get the benefit — Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 5G, S20, S10 5G, S10, S10+, S10e, S10 Lite, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra 5G, Note 20, Note 20 5G, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10 Lite. These were all the ’S’ series and ‘Note’ series smartphones.

    Coming to the ‘Z’ Fold series and ‘A’ series, the devices which will get the update are — Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip 5G, Z Fold2, Fold 5G, Z Flip, Fold, A71, A71 5G, A51, A51 5G, and A90 5G. The Galaxy Tab series which will get the benefit are — Tab S7+, Tab S7+ 5G, Tab S7, Tab S7 5G, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, and Tab S6 Lite.

    On the blog shared by Samsung, it is pretty clear that every other device from the aforementioned series which will be launched will be benefited by the same policy. So if you are buying a Samsung smartphone from any of these series in the future, you can rest assured that you will get 3 major Android updates for the smartphone.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

