Bharti Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 Prepaid Plans Now Available Across India

Bharti Airtel continues to expand the availability of its entry-level prepaid plans- Rs 129 and Rs 199. The Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans from Airtel are now available across all the telecom circles in India. Introduced in May this year, the Rs 129 and Rs 199 plans were limited to only a few circles. However, Airtel has now made the plans available in every circle, alongside the likes of Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 249 and more. However, the company’s base unlimited combo plan of Rs 99 continues to be limited to a few circles. It is still unknown when Airtel will launch the Rs 99 plan across India.

Airtel Rs 129 and Rs 199 Prepaid Plans: What Do They Offer?

Starting with the Rs 129 prepaid plan, it ships with unlimited voice calling, 1GB of data and 300 SMSes for a period of 24 days. Additional benefits of the plan include free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App subscription for the entire validity period. Airtel Xstream app is currently offering over 350 Live TV channels for free to the subscribers.

For the unaware, the Rs 129 prepaid plan also offers similar benefits as the Rs 99 prepaid pack, but the validity of the latter is just 18 days from the date of recharge.

Moving onto the Rs 199 prepaid recharge, it offers a user 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day for 24 days. Overall, users get a total of 24GB of data with the Rs 199 pack.

As mentioned, both the Rs 129 and Rs 199 prepaid plans will now be available across all the circles in India. Reliance Jio also has a Rs 129 prepaid recharge with benefits of 2GB data, unlimited on-net voice calling, 1,000 non-Jio FUP minutes and 300 SMSes for 28 days. If compared, Reliance Jio leads the race with better validity and more data benefit when compared to Airtel’s Rs 129 plan. However, Bharti Airtel is offering unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to the subscribers.