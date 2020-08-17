Reliance Jio No Longer Offering Unlimited JioTunes Subscription via JioSaavn

Reliance Jio seems to have stopped offered unlimited JioTunes subscription via its music app JioSaavn. To recall, the Mukesh Ambani-led telco used to provide JioTunes subscription at no extra cost to the subscribers as they are already paying an annual fee of Rs 99 for JioPrime. As per the latest update, Reliance Jio customers are being asked to pay Rs 99 for unlimited song changes per month on JioSaavn app. Basically, the telecom operator wants its subscribers to upgrade to ‘JioSaavn Pro’ at a monthly price of Rs 99 to avail the unlimited JioTune changes benefit. This is something interesting. In Twitter, Reliance Jio confirmed that the users can still avail unlimited JioTune changes via MyJio app, but if they want to avail the same via JioSaavn, there will be subscription charges on a monthly basis.

Jio Customers are Being Notified to Purchase JioSaavn Pro Subscription

We have often termed Reliance Jio as the ‘trendsetter’ in the Indian telecom market. Even by providing unlimited ‘JioTune’ subscription, the company had forced other telcos to offer the same for free. Explaining the new development in detail, Reliance Jio will no longer be providing free unlimited JioTune song changes via JioSaavn app. Users setting JioTunes from JioSaavn will be limited to just one song per month.

This comes as a major setback as setting or changing JioTune in JioSaavn app has been hassle-free. If the customers still want to avail the unlimited song changes benefit via JioSaavn app, they will have to purchase the ‘JioSaavn Pro’ subscription worth Rs 99 every month.

Do make a note that Reliance Jio did not completely make the JioTunes subscription premium. Instead, on Twitter, it states that the customers can avail unlimited JioTune changes benefit via MyJio app. Also, one JioTune subscription every month will be available for free to every subscriber of Reliance Jio via JioSaavn app.

“Hi! JioTunes is currently being offered free of cost to Jio customers. You can set or change your JioTune any number of times using MyJio app. If you are using JioSaavn app to set JioTune, then only one JioTune per month is free. You need to upgrade to JioSaavn Pro, to set unlimited JioTunes in a month, using JioSaavn,” confirmed the telco to a customer raising the concern on Twitter.

Reliance Jio customers who are using JioSaavn app for making JioTune changes can now shift to MyJio to do the same for free. The feature can be found inside the ‘Telecom’ section in MyJio app.