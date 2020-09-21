Xiaomi Targets Rural Indians with Mi Store on Wheels

Xiaomi India on Monday announced the launch of its Mi Store on Wheels concept store designed to connect the brand to users located in “remotest parts” of the country. The company said that the Mi Store on Wheels “radical” concept will “operate out of a van” covering towns and cities across India. Xiaomi said that the concept store will initially travel between Basna to Sankara and Bhawarpur to Pithora in Chhattisgarh. Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India in a tweet on Monday said that the company was “excited to launch” Mi Store on Wheels concept.

Xiaomi Aims to Introduce Retail Experience to Users in Remote Locations

Jain said that the concept store aims to bring “retail experience to the heart of India, connecting villages through a moving store.”

“With Mi Store on Wheels, our aim is to increase our availability in the far corners of our nation and bring the best in class Mi Store showroom experience in areas that have limited access,” Muralikrishnan B, COO of Xiaomi India, said in a release. “We are hopeful and confident that MSoW will be a disruptor in changing the dynamics of the retail business in our rural markets.”

Jain said that the offline team of Xiaomi completed the project intended to increase the availability of the brand’s products in remote locations across India in 40 days.

Mi Store on Wheels to Drive Around India

Muralikrishnan B, in a tweet on Monday said that the Mi Store on Wheels will “drive around Mahsamund district in Chhattisgarh.”

It has to be noted that Xiaomi India during the COVID-19 lockdown bridged the gap between online and offline stores across India with the Mi Commerce solution. The Mi Commerce solution enabled users to purchase Xiaomi devices from an offline store nearby their locations.

The Mi Store on Wheels is said to contain newly launched Redmi 9 series models along with products such as 32-inch and 43-inch Mi Smart TV. Further, the concept store will also host Mi Box 4K, Mi TV stick, Mi CCTV Cameras, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses and Mi Powerbanks.