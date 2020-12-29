Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G Might Launch Soon, 3C Listing Reveals

Oppo might soon launch the Reno5 Lite 5G. It would become the fourth device to launch in the Reno5 5G series. The other three devices which have already been launched in China are Oppo Reno5 5G, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno5 Pro+ 5G. Now a fourth device might soon launch for the series. The assumption is based on a new Oppo device model number spotted on China’s 3C listing website. As per MyFixGuide, the model number spotted on the listings could be of the Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G — more details on the story ahead.

Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G might be a stripped-down version of the Reno5 5G series, and the company could offer it to the users for an affordable price. The model number of the new Oppo device which was spotted on the 3C listings is PELM00. It is further listed with a charger carrying the model number VC56HACH. This brick is said to be a 30W fast-charger.

This device would fall in line with Oppo’s vision of availing the Reno5 series for every price point. Apart from this, there is nothing much that is known about the device. It is worth noting that the Oppo Reno5 Lite 5G is pure speculation and the company hasn’t hinted anything about the device making it to the market.

But then there is no other device from Oppo that comes to mind which can be listed for launching right away. Nonetheless, time will clear what exactly Oppo has in store for the users.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launching in India

Talking about the other devices in the series, Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is soon expected to launch in India. With this, the base variant of the series, Oppo Reno5 5G is also expected to launch in the country.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G was earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch OLED screen which can support up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage.

There is a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor in the camera department, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP additional sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP sensor for clicking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone has a 4,250mAh battery which can support up to 65W fast-charging. The dates for India launch haven’t been revealed by the company yet, but it won’t be too long from now.