OnePlus Band to Launch in Early 2021, Complete Spec-Sheet Leaked Online

OnePlus Band is now rumoured to be the first wearable from the Chinese company to launch in India in early 2021. Over the last few weeks, we heard a lot about the OnePlus Watch. Ahead of the smartwatch, OnePlus is planning to release a fitness band taking on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. The news, first leaked by Android Central, says the OnePlus Band will be priced at around $40 (approx. Rs 2,950). For the uninitiated, the Mi Smart Band 5 is available at Rs 2,499 in India. In a separate leak, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed the complete spec-sheet of the OnePlus Band which suggests the fitness band will sport a 1.16-inch AMOLED display with touch controls, 100mAh battery, water-resistance and a slew of exercise modes. Continue reading to know more about the OnePlus Band in detail.

OnePlus Band Leaked Online: What We Know So Far

As the name itself suggests, the OnePlus Band will be a fitness tracker with some smart functionalities similar to the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 5. Starting with the design, the OnePlus Band will come in three colour options- Black, Navy and Tangerine Gray. Going by the leaked renders, the band’s colour will be black, while the straps have a different hue. The OnePlus Band will have a 1.16-inch AMOLED screen with touch control support. As for the sensors, the band is said to have an optical blood oxygen sensor, 3-axis accelerometer and a gyroscope will also be present.

The OnePlus Band will take on the Mi Band 5 in India and it is rumoured to offer a slew of exercise modes like outdoor running, indoor running, fat burn run, outdoor walk, cricket, badminton and so on. Both the reports claim the OnePlus Band will have water resistance certification probably IP68 rating.

The band will connect to the smartphones using Bluetooth 5.0. It is said to weigh 10.3 grams with the tracker and strap. The first fitness band from OnePlus could have a 100mAh battery and a USB Type-A port. The band could be rated to deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. OnePlus Band’s other features include message notifications, incoming call notifications, incoming call rejections, Find My Phone, music playback controls, and so on.

OnePlus Band: Expected Pricing in India

OnePlus will be aiming at Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 with the OnePlus Band. It is rumoured to have a launch price of $40 (approx. Rs 2,950). It is entirely possible for the OnePlus Band could carry the same Rs 2,499 price tag as the Mi Band 5. But again, nothing is officially confirmed by OnePlus. The launch of OnePlus Band is rumoured for Q1 2021.