ACT Fibernet 125 Mbps Broadband Plan Comes at an Effective Price of Rs 896 per Month

With the launch of aggressive broadband plans from Reliance Jio under the JioFiber brand, ACT Fibernet is left with no other option other than launching competitive plans. In September and October, we saw ACT Fibernet revising its broadband plans in almost every city it is operating. Alongside doubling the FUP limit, the company also increased speed limits in select cities. In Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet now has a 125 Mbps broadband plan priced at Rs 1,075, however, customers can get it for a lower price by opting for the long-term option. Similar to the 125 Mbps plan, ACT Fibernet’s other broadband plans of Rs 700 and Rs 1,325 can also be purchased in long-term option for a reduced price.

ACT Fibernet 125 Mbps Broadband Plan: How to Get It for Lesser Price?

ACT Fibernet’s broadband plans differ with almost every city, but the long-term plans in every city come at a discounted rate. In this article, we shall talk about the broadband plans in Hyderabad. The A-Max 1075, which is probably the best offering in the city, offers 125 Mbps download & upload speeds, 2000GB or 2TB broadband data and 3 Mbps FUP speed.

The A-Max 1075 plan costs Rs 1,075 (taxes extra) per month. However, ACT Fibernet is charging an effective price of Rs 833 per month on six months subscription, whereas the 12 months subscription of A-Max 1075 comes at a price of Rs 896 per month. Do make a note that the company will charge the entire amount of long-term subscription at one go.

Similarly, the Rs 1,325 broadband plan aka A-Max 1325 offers 200 Mbps speeds, 3000GB or 3TB FUP limit and 3 Mbps after FUP speeds. The effective price per month of this plan if a customer chooses it for six months is Rs 1,083, and for 12 months, it is Rs 1,104.

Almost all Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are providing additional discounts on long-term plans. For example, Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans offer 10% discount on six months subscription and 15% discount on annual plans. With these long-term options, companies are looking to lock the customers for a longer duration. At the same time, long-term plans are a good option for customers to retain the ARPU (Average Revenue per User).

Will you choose a long-term broadband plan or go with a monthly subscription? Let us know in the comments section below.