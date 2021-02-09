Nokia 5.4 Is Heading to India With Qualcomm Snapdragon Processor

HMD Global is all set to launch the Nokia 5.4 in India via Flipkart. Launched in December 2020 in global markets, the Nokia 5.4 is a budget smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset on board. It seems like the Indian variant of Nokia 5.4 will also have the same chipset as the Flipkart listing confirmed the presence of Snapdragon processor. Going by the e-commerce portal’s listing, the Nokia 5.4 will feature a punch-hole display on the front, quad-camera setup on the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The phone could be launched for less than Rs 15,000 in India taking on the likes of Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme 7, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and the most recent Poco M3.

Nokia 5.4 India Launch: What You Need to Know

Since the Nokia 5.4 already went official in other markets, we have the complete spec-sheet of the smartphone. The phone rocks a 6.39-inch HD+ screen and runs Android 10 out of the box. It has been two months since the phone’s launch, so it might run Android 11 out of the box when it launches in the Asian sub-continent.

At the heart of the phone, we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset has a 48MP quad-camera setup on the back along with a 16MP selfie snapper. It has a USB Type-C port on the bottom that charges the 4000mAh battery. The fingerprint scanner is located on the back and there’s also a dedicated hardware key for triggering Google Assistant button.

As for the expected Indian pricing of Nokia 5.4, it could retail for less than Rs 15,000 thanks to the HD+ display on offer. Keeping the display aside, the rest of the specifications of Nokia 5.4 are decent enough for a budget smartphone. The Poco M3 is currently the best looking and all-round device under Rs 15,000. It will be interesting to see how Nokia 5.4 takes on its competitors.