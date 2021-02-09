BSNL to Offer Double Data Benefit With Rs 109 Prepaid Plan Till March 31

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continues the revision spree by doubling the data benefit offered by Rs 109 prepaid recharge. Also known as Mithram Plus prepaid plan, the Rs 109 plan from BSNL is a validity extension recharge for the users looking to keep their BSNL prepaid number active. The plan was first introduced in December 2019; So far, it is offering 5GB of data and unlimited calling benefit with 20 days validity. After this new revision, the plan will offer 10GB of data. But do make a note that it is a limited period offer valid till March 31, 2021. In fact, BSNL is said to be removing the Mithram Plus plan altogether on April 1, forcing customers to opt for other plans like PV 106 or PV 107.

BSNL Rs 109 Mithram Plus Prepaid Recharge Revised

The Rs 109 Mithram Plus prepaid plan from BSNL offers unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit for 20 days along with 10GB of data. The USP of the plan, however, is the validity of 75 days. It comes in handy for the customers who just want to keep their BSNL prepaid number active. The revision will be valid till March 31, 2021.

TelecomTalk independently verified the revision of Rs 109 Mithram Plus plan and the latest revision is already live in Kerala circle. Kerala Telecom reports that BSNL is removing the Rs 109 recharge on April 1 for some unknown reason. To recall, the plan was introduced back in December 2019 with benefits of 250 minutes per day, 5GB of data and 90 days of validity extension benefit. Later on, the validity was reduced to 30 days. After the removal of Mithram Plus prepaid plan, BSNL users relying on this recharge can choose other plans in the similar price range mentioned below.

It is unknown why BSNL is removing the Rs 109 Mithram Plus plan. Maybe, BSNL wants its customers to recharge the PV 106 or PV 107. The PV 106 comes with 3GB of free data, 100 minutes of free voice calls, free BSNL Tunes subscription for 60 days, and 100 days of validity. The PV 106/PV 107 apply only to the plan validity extension users.

The BSNL Mithram Plus is one of the popular recharges in the telco’s prepaid portfolio, but sadly, it is being removed. For the unaware, the BSNL Mithram Plus plan at Rs 109 is available only in Kerala telecom circle.