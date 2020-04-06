Vodafone Idea Prepaid Numbers Can Now Be Recharged Through ATMs

Highlights Vodafone Idea subscribers can recharge through several banks

Vodafone Idea has extended the validity of its prepaid account validity until April 17, 2020

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio numbers can also be recharged at different channels

Telecom operators have teamed up with different channels other than retail stores to provide recharge facility to millions of subscribers. Since the beginning of the lockdown period, people are forced to stay at homes to combat COVID-19. Also, all shops except essential and necessary items have been shut down as per safety measures. To ensure that people are connected with their loved ones amid the stressful times, Vodafone Idea has announced that subscribers will be able to get their recharge done at various ATMs. Similarly, telcos like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering different channels to subscribers to get their recharge done.

Vodafone Idea Extends Validity of Prepaid Plans

To make sure that everyone is connected with their loved ones, Vodafone Idea has increased the validity of nearly 100 million prepaid subscribers until April 17, 2020. Not only this, but the telco giant has also credited Rs 10 talk time credit in the account of subscribers. The extended prepaid validity plan and extra time credit will aid the group of migrant workers are daily wage earners who are facing difficulty to get connected with their loved ones amid the precautionary lockdown period. Similarly, other telcos like BSNL and Bharti Airtel have also increased the validity of their prepaid plans along with free talk time credit.

Bharti Airtel Has Teamed Up With Banks, Pharmacy and Grocery Stores

Bharti Airtel has more than 100 million subscribers in India. To ensure its subscribers do not face any difficulty in the lockdown period, Bharti Airtel has teamed up with HDFC and ICICI Bank to provide recharge facility to its subscribers. Not only this, but the telco giant has also teamed up with Big Bazaar Grocery stores along with Apollo Pharmacies operating in the lockdown period.

Reliance Jio Teamed Up With Nine Banks

Reliance Jio, the largest telecom operator in India, has teamed up with nine different banks to provide recharge facility to more than 350 million subscribers in India. The list of Bank includes SBI, Axis Citi Bank, DCB Bank and many more. As per the effect of partnership, Reliance Jio subscribers will be able to get their recharge done at nearly 90,000 ATMs of these nine banks who are operating in India.