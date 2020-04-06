Xiaomi Officially Launches PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV Users in India

Xiaomi releases PatchWall 3.0 to its selected range of TVs in India, featuring UI enhancements and deeper focus on its “content first” approach

    Highlights
    • Xiaomi announces PatchWall 3.0 platform update with tighter integration to Disney+ Hotstar
    • The company announces the addition of Docubay and Lattu Kids on its PatchWall 3.0 platform
    • Xiaomi introduces a dedicated sports channel on its platform that would feature content rom the world of Kabbadi, Cricket and Tennis

    Xiaomi on Monday announced that it is rolling out PatchWall 3.0, the company’s latest Android based custom software built for its TVs to its users in India. The company said that the PatchWall 3.0 would further focus on its “Content first” philosophy with enhanced curation and discoverability. Xiaomi said that the PatchWall 3.0 would be available on its selected range of TVs including Mi TV4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro. Additionally, the PatchWall 3.0 would also be rolled out through a software update beginning Monday to Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X and Mi TV 4X Pro.

    New Content Providers and Tighter Integration with Disney+ Hotstar

    Xiaomi said that the PatchWall 3.0 would provide tighter integration with Disney+ Hotstar, as it launches a dedicated sports channel on its platform. The company said that the new channel on PatchWall 3.0 enables users to discover more content while also enabling them with an “one-click play option” for numerous content. Xiaomi said that several sports events from the world of Kabbadi, Cricket and Tennis can be streamed on the dedicated channel.

    The company also announced the addition of Docubay and Lattu Kids as it said that over 20 content providers are now available on its PatchWall 3.0 platform. Xiaomi said that international documentaries across a range of topics can be streamed through Docubay while Lattu Kids would provide over 1,500 hours of content for children. 

    The Chief Business Officer of Xiaomi India, Raghu Reddy, said in the release that 4.5 billion minutes of content has been streamed on PatchWall platform since its initial launch in 2018.

    “PatchWall has not only been a key differentiator for us but has also fueled an overwhelming response and popularity for Mi TVs in India,” Reddy said. “With the latest Patchwall 3.0 we are strengthening on our “Content first” philosophy with improved curation & discoverability while also making it more convenient with 1 click play experience.”

    PatchWall 3.0 Features UI Enhancements

    Xiaomi said that the PatchWall 3.0 features several user interface (UI) enhancements including cleaner animations, horizontal scrolling and a new Mi Lanting Pro font. The company said that the PatchWall 3.0 update also includes several under the hood animations for enhanced cleaner TV experience and better content discoverability.

    While Xiaomi initially teased the PatchWall 3.0 update in February, the company executives further touched on the update last week through Twitter with the launch of Disney+ Hotstar. Several users reported on Xiaomi’s forums that they received the update in the second week of March.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

