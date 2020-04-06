Global Variant of Vivo V19 With Snapdragon 712 and Dual Punch-Hole Screen Goes Official

Highlights The Vivo V19 will likely be launched in India once the lockdown gets lifted

Vivo V19 global variant sports Snapdragon 712 SoC and 8GB of RAM

The phone also rocks quad-camera setup and dual selfie camera setup

Vivo V19 was supposed to go official at the end of March in India, however, that didn’t happen due to the sudden outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. Last month, the Vivo V19 was launched in select countries, but the global variant was said to be different from the earlier launched one. A new variant of the Vivo V19 is now listed on the company’s global website with complete specifications and renders. Notably, the specs of the global variant are in-line with the rumoured specs of the Indian variant of Vivo V19. Key features of the Vivo V19 global variant include a dual punch-hole screen, Snapdragon 712 chipset, 48MP quad-camera setup on the back, 4500mAh battery and two colour options.

Vivo V19: Specifications and Features

Vivo has listed the V19 in two colour options- Sleek Silver and Gleam Black. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen on the front with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone measures 159.64×75.04×8.5mm and weighs 186.5 grams.

Underneath, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion. The handset boots Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 out of the box. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and USB OTG.

Moving onto the cameras, the Vivo V19 rocks quad-camera setup on the rear side comprising of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. As noted, the Vivo V19 has a dual punch-hole cutout on the front and it features 32MP & 8MP sensors. The phone ships with some rear camera features like Super night mode, Ultra stable video, Art portrait video, Super Macro and Bokeh portrait.

Lastly, the Vivo V19 has a 4500mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V19: Expected India Launch and Pricing

In mid-March, Vivo announced that it would be launching the Vivo V19 by the end of March. However, the launch event was cancelled due to the lockdown situation. Later on, Vivo said it is cancelling all the launch events in the country and said there would be no more new products from the company until the situation settles down. As for the expected pricing, the Vivo V19 will most likely start at Rs 24,999 in India.