Airtel Home Plans Combining Multiple Services Under One Bill Launched: Check Prices

Bharti Airtel has launched its Airtel Home services in five cities across India combining its three services including DTH, Mobile and Broadband under one bill. The company currently offers three plans with the base plan priced at Rs 899 bundling several benefits including complimentary WiFi router, complimentary service visits along with access to Amazon Prime. According to a dedicated Airtel website, the service is currently available in five places including Panchkula, Chandigarh, Mohali, Kharar and Zirakpur. It has to be noted that the base plan doesn’t offer broadband services but only combines DTH and two postpaid services while the middle tier plan excludes DTH services but offers broadband and mobile.

Airtel Home Service Plan Detailed

Airtel currently offers three plans under its Airtel Home including the Rs 899 plan, Rs 1399 plan and the Rs 1899 plan. The “DTH + Postpaid” is the base plan and as the name suggests, it combines two of the Airtel’s popular service offerings.

The base plan offers DTH services with 140 SD and HD channels valued at Rs 413 and combines with the Rs 499 postpaid plan and its Rs 199 add-on. While the total price for the “DTH + Postpaid” service would be Rs 1048, one can avail the plan for Rs 899 excluding GST reflecting an 14% discount on its price. The Rs 499 postpaid plan offers 75GB of data and unlimited calls along with 100 SMS per day. The Rs 199 postpaid add-on pack offers 10 GB of data and unlimited calls along with SMS services capped 100 per day.

The “Fiber + Postpaid plan” combines the Rs 1399 broadband plan along with the Rs 499 postpaid plan and its Rs 199 postpaid add-on. The Rs 1399 broadband plan offers 500GB of data at 100Mbps speed and unlimited calls. While Airtel said that the total price of the “Fiber + Postpaid plan” would be Rs 2097, it is effectively offering the plan for Rs 1399 exclusive of GST and that reflects a 33% discount.

Finally, the “All in One Plan” is its top tiered offering that combines all of its services under one bill. Under the “All in One Plan,” Airtel combines its Rs 1399 broadband plan, Rs 499 postpaid mobile plan and two mobile add-ons priced at Rs 199 each. Crucially, Airtel on its website said that the DTH service under the “All in One Plan” would be valued at Rs 500. However, the DTH service offering under the “All in One Plan” are similar to that of the Rs 413 DTH plan mentioned earlier. The total cost of “All in One Plan” is said to be Rs 2720 with Airtel offering the plan for Rs 1899 including an 30 percent discount to interested customers.

Airtel Home Plans Can Be Availed Combining Existing Services

Additionally, Airtel said that the Airtel Home Plans can be availed by the customers by combining their existing services or taking new services in a home.

The company is offering additional benefits worth Rs 3500 to Airtel Home subscribers including free WiFi router, complimentary service visits and extended warranty on DTH box. Airtel is also providing access to entertainment apps including one year Amazon Prime subscription, Airtel Xstream and Zee5 worth Rs 2997.