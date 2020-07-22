BSNL Rationalises Base Plan Tariffs of Prepaid Mobile Services

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Wednesday announced the base plan tariff modification of multiple plan vouchers (PV) and first recharge coupons (FRC) to the PV94 and PV95 Plans. The development was shared by the BSNL Tamil Nadu circle on its website with the operator highlighting that the changes would come into effect on July 23. With the changes on Wednesday, the operator has positioned the Advance Per Minute PV94 and Advance Per Second PV95 plans as the base tariff for over 10 BSNL vouchers. The PV94 and the PV95 plans were introduced by the operator in the second week of July.

BSNL Modifies Base Plan Tariff of Multiple Vouchers

The operator on Wednesday said that the base plan tariff of FRC 107 along with the PV186, PV365, PV485, PV997, PV999, PV1699, PV1999 and PV2399 will be modified to the PV94 plan. BSNL said that the base plan tariff of the PV94 plan replaces the PV75 plan that served as the base plan tariff for several PV and FRC vouchers.

Further, the base plan tariff of PV153, PV429 and PV666 will also be modified from their present tariff to PV94 plan.

The PV94 and PV95 plans offered users 3GB data and 100 minutes of free voice calling facility to any network across India. The 3GB data is said to be valid for 90 days while the operator also bundled in national roaming for the similar period. Additionally, the operator also offers a free caller tunes facility under the Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service for 60 days.

Beyond the free calls on the PV94 plan, BSNL charges users Rs 1 per minute for local calls and Rs 1.3 per minute for STD calls. The data charges of the PV94 plan are fixed at Rs 0.25 per MB while video calls are charged at Rs 2 per minute for both local and STD calls. The operator also charges Rs 0.80 per local SMS and Rs 1.20 per national SMS. BSNL said that the voice calls will be charged at Rs 0.80 per minute for local calls and at Rs 1.15 per minute of STD calls on roaming. The incoming voice calls while roaming on the BSNL network would be free for users while the incoming video calls are charged at Rs 1 per minute. However, the users roaming on the Vodafone circle in Delhi would be charged at Rs 0.45 per minute of voice calls while the user’s active data vouchers would be invalid during the roaming conditions.

BSNL Replaces Base Plan Tariffs of Various Per Second Plans

The operator also announced that the base plan tariff of FRC 106 and PV108 plans will be changed from the PV74 to the PV95 plan.

BSNL highlights that the users on the PV95 plan will be charged at Rs 0.02 per second for local calls and Rs 0.024 per second for STD calls. The operator charges Rs 0.04 per second for local and STD video calls. The base data and SMS charges on the PV95 plan along with the voice calls on roaming are identical to the PV94 plan. However, the users on the PV95 plan will be charged at Rs 0.05 per second for local, STD and incoming video calls on roaming.