Tata Sky Broadband, JioFiber Top Netflix Speed Index for January



Netflix, the American over-the-top (OTT) platform on Monday updated its ISP Speed Index for January, 2021, with the company highlighting that 18 countries and regions are now on its “top performance-tier.” The streaming giant said that the Netflix ISP Speed Index highlights the internet service providers (ISP) offering the “best prime time Netflix streaming experience” to its users. Netflix said that 18 countries and regions including Australia, Belgium, Denmark and Germany are all classified in its “top performance-tier” with the ISPs in these countries on average delivering 3.6 Mbps speed.

Tata Sky Broadband, JioFiber Deliver 3.6 Mbps Speed

The Netflix ISP Speed Index for January highlights that 16 countries and regions including India, Finland and Canada are classified in the second tier. The company highlights that the ISPs in these 16 countries and regions on average delivered 3.4 Mbps speed to its users.

In the region wise breakdown, Netflix data highlights that JioFiber, the third largest wired broadband provider in India along with Tata Sky Broadband on average delivered 3.6 Mbps speed in January, 2021. In the previous month, JioFiber led the charts with an 3.8 Mbps average speed while Tata Sky Broadband was classified in the second spot with an 3.6 Mbps average speed.

Further, eight wired broadband providers including 7 Star Digital, Airtel, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), D-VoiS, Excitel Broadband, Hathway, Spectra and You Broadband are classified in the second spot. The eight wired broadband providers including Airtel are said to have delivered 3.4 Mbps on average in January.

MTNL Delivered 2.4 Mbps in January

Alliance Broadband, GTPL Hathway, One Broadband along with Syscon Infoway clinched the third spot on the Netflix ISP Speed Index with 3.2 Mbps average speed in January. Tikona, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) completed the top six with the ISPs said to have delivered 3 Mbps, 2.8 Mbps and 2.4 Mbps respectively.

In January, Netflix relaunched its ISP Speed Index with the company highlighting that the countries and the ISPs are ranked using a “new performance measurement” to reflect the “changing streaming and encoding landscape.”

“We recently created new encoding formats that deliver content at the same or higher quality at a reduced file size (or bitrate),” Netflix said in a release in January. “These more efficient encodes provide a big benefit to members, who can stream higher quality video and audio for the same or less bandwidth, and to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), who see reduced demand on their networks.”