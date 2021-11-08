Tata Sky Offers These Amazing Channel Packs Under Rs 200

Talking about DTH services, the consumers resort to popular brands such as Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, D2h, and others. While DTH subscribers will be spoilt for choice, Tata Sky is one of the popular operators as it offers a plethora of packs ranging from SD, HD and OTT-enabled Set-Top Boxes and channel bouquet options for consumers to choose from. However, the number of choices available for users might make it daunting to choose the right pack they need.

Here, we have listed the Tata Sky packs that are available for subscribers under Rs 200. Take a look at the options below.

Tata Sky Channel Packs Under Rs 200

The Tata Sky Tamil Metro HD pack is priced at Rs 62.96 per month. This is one of the best entertainment and news packs. There are 2 HD channels - Star Vijay HD and Zee Tamil HD and six SD channels with this pack. The next pack from Tata Sky that has grabbed our attention is priced at Rs 75.76 per month. This pack is called Bengali Lite and it comprises entertainment, movies, knowledge and lifestyle channels. It has 11 SD channels including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and more.

Talking about the Tata Sky Hindi Starter pack priced at Rs 103.32, it comes with a collection of best Hindi entertainment channels. There are 33 SD channels under this pack including NDTV India, Aaj Tak, Colors, Star Plus, Colors Cineplex, and more. The Hindi Starter HD pack is priced at Rs 114.83 per month. It offers a collection of 10 HD channels and as many as 23 SD channels with a collection of Entertainment and Hindi channels.

Next on our list is the Hindi Smart pack that comprises a slew of entertainment, movies and news channels. It is priced at Rs 143.24 per month and comes bundled with 38 SD channels. The Rs 193.34 pack from Tata Sky is called Hindi Lite New pack and it comes with 69 SD channels including entertainment, movies, regional and news channels. Lastly, we have the Rs 196.68 pack per month called Hindi Basic pack that includes 76 SD channels.