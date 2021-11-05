Should You Spend More on Fiber Broadband or 4G Mobile Services?

There are a lot of people who are struggling with getting a seamless internet experience across the country. If you are also working from home, then you might already have a fiber broadband connection. But there are many who still haven’t experienced broadband services. One reason is that it can feel quite heavy on the pockets. Mobile bills in India have reduced significantly as even with a Rs 500 prepaid plan, you can get almost three months of service. But that’s not the case with broadband plans. So, if you are someone who is confused as well, read ahead.

Fiber Broadband Service Pros and Cons

There are a lot more pros of fiber broadband service than cons. A fiber broadband connection can provide internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps to the users. That too, the owner of the connection can decide how many devices will be connected to the Wi-Fi network to save it from congestion.

Further, with almost every high-end broadband plan, users get over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Some of the internet service providers (ISPs) also offer unlimited voice calling services as well. Users don’t even have to worry about the data they get, as almost every fiber broadband plan comes with unlimited data. There is a fair usage policy (FUP) restriction on some plans, but that’s still enough.

But then there’s one big limitation of the fiber broadband service, and it is that its coverage is restricted to a very small area. If you are moving a lot from your home, a fiber broadband connection might not help you enough.

4G Mobile Services

The thing with 4G mobile services is that they can be accessed from almost anywhere if there is a network present. But the data offered is fairly limited. Further, if you are someone who needs a reliable internet connection, 4G data might not be the best bet because of high network congestion scenarios in India.

At the end of the day, it depends on person to person. If you are someone who is going to stay inside his/her home, then fiber broadband connection is a good bet. But if you are someone who moves a lot, spending more on a 4G plan with more data is a better choice.